Democrat Ted Lieu’s Twitter Takedown Of Trump Troll Is Epic: ‘I Served’ So You Could Say ‘Stupid, Racist S**t’

The U.S. congressman from California is not known for mincing his words.

California congressman Ted Lieu loves a sweet, simple takedown.

The Democratic representative has been a vehement critic of Donald Trump and likes to employ social media to amplify his message. He can often be found laying into the president and his supporters on Twitter, and when he is not doing that, he can be seen grilling Trump’s prospective nominees for various positions in the Congress. On Sunday, however, it was his takedown of a Twitter troll that so enchanted supporters of this progressive lawmaker.

On Friday night, Lieu posted an image of a Cirque du Soleil performance he attended. Someone on Twitter mocked him for enjoying a performance while the president, Donald Trump, is on a state visit to Japan, as reported by The Hill.

“What is Ted ‘China Spy’ Lieu doing about homelessness in major California Cities? When he is enjoying Cirque du Soleil while our President Works in Japan,” a Twitter user by the name of Cary Kruger commented on Lieu’s photo.

Lieu, never the one to back down from social media confrontations, hit back at the troll by pointing out that he served in the U.S. military so people like him could have the luxury of saying “stupid, racist s**t” on social media.

“I served on active duty in the United States military to defend your right to say stupid, racist shit.”

The U.S. congressman served in the Air Force from 1995 to 1999 and has been in the Air Force Reserve since 2000.

Watched #Amaluna by @Cirque du Soleil last night in San Pedro, CA. An amazing show. pic.twitter.com/7HLR5BHqgS — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) May 25, 2019

Lieu, ever the social media star, made Twitter erupt with his simple-worded takedown, garnering nearly 83,000 likes at the time of writing. The Twitter troll never dared to respond, likely having been sent to oblivion from the heat of Lieu’s tweet.

Loading...

This is not the first time that Lieu has mentioned his military service to silence purportedly racist attacks. Last year, after Fox News host Laura Ingraham had decried the influx of immigrants by claiming that “the America we know and love doesn’t exist anymore,” Lieu had hit back at the conservative host, saying that she was only saying such things to make herself more palatable to the conservative viewers of her show.

“Dear Laura Ingraham: I served on active duty to defend your right to make racist statements,” Lieu had posted on Twitter at the time.

Meanwhile, Lieu also fired his anger at White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders after she claimed that Donald Trump and North Korean dictator Kim Jong-Un concurred in their criticism of former vice-president and Democratic presidential candidate, Joe Biden.

“You should never side with an American adversary & foreign power over an American VP. Get it, you political hack?” Lieu wrote.