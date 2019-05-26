American Fitness Model Jen Selter Lifts A Leg, Shows Off Full, World-Famous Derriere In Skintight Yoga Pants

A very high-profile woman with a growing amount of attention being paid to her, American fitness model Jen Selter has earned it all through hard work and attention to detail. The brunette bombshell has made quite the effort in cultivating an Instagram following of 12.8 million devoted users, frequently taking to the photo and video sharing platform to titillate — and educate — her many admirers.

In her most recent photo share, Jen can be seen taking to the streets in skintight yoga pants and a tiny sports bra, both neon green in color. In the caption of the photo, the fitness guru suggests that the image was captured on the streets of Mexico City, where she recently attended the Powerade Reach festival as part of a promotional partnership.

All that aside, the focal point of the image clearly rests upon Jen’s toned and athletic body. Lifting a leg up to rest on a nearby bench, the gym rat shows off her toned thighs and long, slender legs, Her world-famous derriere is also highlighted by the pose, the clingy thin fabric comprising her workout clothes leaving very little to the imagination in this regard. Her muscular midriff and svelte waistline are emphasized by a broad gap between the bottom of the sports bra and the top of the high-waisted yoga pants.

Jen’s signature chestnut-colored tresses are styled in her usual middle part, styled in straight strands which fall loosely about her neck and shoulders. She accessorized her look with a pair of semi-transparent aviator sunglasses, and little else.

In the caption of the image, Jen Selter reveals that her most substantial following actually comes out of Mexico City. She also gave up some shoutouts to her promotional partners, and let her audience know that she was headed back to the Big Apple before jetting off to Prague. Despite the fairly straight-forward tone of her message, her fans quickly swarmed the share, lavishing over 48,000 likes and 400-plus comments upon it.

“Beautiful baby,” one admirer quipped, capping off their comment with a trio of heart-eyed emoji.

“Love that outfit,” a second supporter remarked, adding the same heart-eyed emoji to their message.

Mexican model Yanet Garcia — the “hottest weather girl ever” as detailed by The Inquisitr — simply left a few romantic emoji in Jen’s comments section.

Whether she’s busy pounding the pavement or lounging at poolside, Jen Selter has certainly made a name for herself, her entrepreneurial spirit and body of knowledge making her an instant superstar.