Rumer Willis Poses In Bikini, Tells Followers ‘We Are Beautiful’ Despite Imperfections

Rumer Willis shared a snap of herself in a bikini on Wednesday with a powerful message to her followers.

The 30-year-old daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore took a selfie in an orange two-piece bikini and captioned the photo with a message of self-love. The star looked toned and confident.

“We all know it can be hard to reach acceptance and self love but it is so important,” she said.

Loving herself has been “one of the greatest and most rewarding things I have done,” Willis told her almost 700,000 followers.

“I love the me I see when I look in the mirror. I urge you all to take a step back and remind yourselves that we are beautiful no matter how we feel about our imperfections. They make us who we are.”

The Dancing with the Stars winner also plugged apparel brand Aerie’s unretouched campaign, which hopes to make body positivity mainstream in a world where filters and apps are used to mask imperfections. The company features models of all shapes and sizes, and it wants to encourage women to be their true selves and not retouch photos they post online.

Willis encouraged her followers to join her by sharing an unretouched photo and tagging #AerieREAL, noting that the company would donate up to $50,000 to the National Eating Disorders Association as part of the campaign.

Aerie’s spring 2019 #AerieREAL campaign includes Busy Philipps, Jameela Jamil, Samira Wiley, Molly Burke and Brenna Huckaby, and the company’s message is all about diversity and inclusivity.

The company’s global brand president Jennifer Foyle said that the women were chosen for their unique stories, dedication, and support of an inclusive, empowering community for Aerie women across the world.

Philips said the unretouched campaign helped her “drive home the message of self-love and confidence that I bestow on my two daughters daily,” Us magazine reported.

Willis also seems to have latched on the brand’s message, as she has been posting more photos of herself in bikinis to her Instagram page.

As for her career, Willis is starring in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood alongside Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio. The move is scheduled to hit theaters on July 26, according to The Wrap. Other stars appearing in the flick include Margaret Qualley, Dreama Walker, Damon Herriman, Costa Ronin, Victoria Pedretti, and Madisen Beaty.

Fans wanting to keep up with what’s going on with Willis can follow her Instagram page.