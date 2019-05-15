YouTuber James Charles Spotted In Australia For The First Time Since Tati Westbrook Scandal

James Charles was spotted on the other side of the globe as he continues to avoid the spotlight amid his scandal with fellow influencer Tati Westbrook.

The YouTube star was pictured walking across an airport in Brisbane, Australia, looking much more somber than usual and appearing to be makeup-free. As reported by Hollywood Life, this was the first time he was seen in public since a massive drama between him and his former longtime friend erupted, as he has also been very absent from social media. James is touring the Golden Coast at the moment as he opens a pop-up store there. On Tuesday, he was reportedly seen “sneaking into” the airport while being escorted by Virgin Australia cabin crew and security through the terminal.

The 19-year-old has mainly been avoiding the public eye ever since last week when Tati decided to end their friendship in a very public manner by posting a video onto YouTube in which she detailed all the reasons why she was removing her protege from her life. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the 37-year-old explained that she felt betrayed by James when he advertised a vitamin company on Instagram during this year’s Coachella, as she owns a rival company, Halo Beauty.

However, her issues with him were much deeper. Tati accused James of hitting on straight men and “manipulating” their sexuality and claimed that he drastically changed due to his newfound fame and fortune.

“Fame, power and a fat bank account will change almost anyone. I don’t think there is any getting through to you and I don’t want to be friends with you. I don’t want to be associated with you, and I need to say that very publicly so that this chapter can just be closed,” she said in the video.

now that james charles is cancelled, i decided to turn my pallete into something else hehehe pic.twitter.com/kdPlpuNDJp — lauren ashley (@laureneder3) May 15, 2019

James later uploaded his own video addressing the situation, during which he broke into tears as he apologized to Tati and her husband, James Westbrook, stating he was “so disappointed in myself that I ruined my relationship that did mean the most to me.” He did not, however, respond to Tati’s accusations that he allegedly flirted with straight men and threatened them “to have them behave sexually” in his favor.

James Charles became CoverGirl’s first male face in 2016. It was all up from there — a merchandise line, millions of followers, the Met Gala. Then, with a single YouTube video, it all came crashing down. https://t.co/Hmdcb1KFTK — The New York Times (@nytimes) May 15, 2019

Still, many fans and fellow influencers are not buying the makeup artist’s apology. As per Hollywood Life, celebrities such as Kylie Jenner, who was once featured in his videos, and Katy Perry have unfollowed him on social media, and he lost over 3 million YouTube subscribers since the scandal broke.