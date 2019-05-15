Candice Swanepoel Flaunts Her Curvy Booty In Cheeky Bikini For Steamy New Instagram Snap

There’s nothing more classic than a navy blue bikini, something Candice Swanepoel has proved in a steamy new Instagram snap that sent pulses racing. The Victoria’s Secret Angel modeled yet another number from her Tropic of C swimsuit line on the brand’s social media account that seriously turned up the heat.

The latest snap to the Tropic of C page was shared on Wednesday, May 15, and captured Candice doing one of the things she does best — rocking a two-piece. The model stretched her arms high above her head and popped one of her knees as she posed against a beautifully decorated wall, and left very little to the imagination as she did so.

The South African beauty sizzled in a skimpy dark blue bikini in the steamy shot that did nothing but favors for her flawless physique. Candice sported the C bralette from her line, which was designed with thin straps and a low scoop neckline that flashed an ample amount of cleavage and cut off just below her bosom, showing off her flat midsection and impressive abs.

On her lower half, the VS Angel wore the Curve bottom, which was arguably even more revealing than her top. The cheeky number put her curvy booty on display almost in its entirety as well as her long, toned legs, while its high-waisted design accentuated her trim waist.

The bombshell completed her look with a pair of strappy brown sandals and added a chunky red necklace for a pop of color. Candice wore her blonde hair in a low, messy bun behind her head, and sported a minimal makeup look that let her striking features shine.

Fans of the supermodel went wild for her latest risque display on Instagram. At the time of this writing, the post has already racked up more than 1,420 likes from the brands 330,000 followers who were amazed at Candice’s jaw-dropping display.

“Beauty,” one person commented on the NSFW pic.

Candice has been turning up the heat on her own personal Instagram account as well. Just yesterday, the babe shared not one, but two snaps of herself rocking another piece from her swimwear line that showed just as much skin as her two-piece did today, if not more. The beauty rocked a green wrap one-piece that can be customized into a number of designs, each one showing an ample amount of skin. In one snap, Candice had the number crisscrossed into a halter neck style with the strap barely covering up her bosom, then wrapping behind her back and around her trim waist.