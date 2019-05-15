Cardi B Is Releasing A New Single With DJ Khaled This Friday

Bardi Gang, are in you in need of new Cardi B music? Well, come Friday, that wish will come true.

The “Be Careful” rapper announced via her Twitter account yesterday that she has a new single dropping Friday, May 17.

“Dj Khaled X Cardi X???? =May 17th,” she shared with her 5.9 million followers.

The tweet implies that the track will consist of three artists — herself, DJ Khaled, and another act which she didn’t reveal.

Cardi’s post received a lot of attention by achieving over 64,000 likes and being retweeted over 6,100 times. Within the 2,000 replies the tweet got, a lot of people seem to think Latin singer Anitta will be featuring on the track as well.

“OMG OMG OMG I HAVE A FEELING IT’S QUEEN @ANITTA,” a user said excitedly in capital letters.

“The biggest Brazilian artist Anitta,” another stated.

“Brazilian queen Anitta. I want this collab,” a third eager fan said.

Cardi’s latest single release as a lead artist, “Please Me,” features Bruno Mars. The song topped the U.S. Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot Rap Songs chart while peaking at No. 3 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100. It has since gone platinum in the U.S and gold in Canada. She recently collaborated with her husband, Offset, on the track “Clout,” which is taken from his solo debut album, Father of 4.

Last July, Cardi and Offset welcomed their baby daughter, Kulture, to the world.

Cardi has been keeping it real about the surgery she has been getting. When performing at the Beale Street Music Festival in Memphis, she told the crowd that she had recently got liposuction, which The Inquisitr reported. Shortly before that confession, she had opened up about the post-pregnancy boob job that she had gotten to boost her confidence.

“My daughter f**ked me up!” she told Entertainment Tonight.

At the launch of her Fashion Nova line at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, California, Cardi sent Britney Spears some love after the “Stronger” superstar appeared to be having a hard time. The Inquisitr revealed that she used to sing Spears’ songs back in high school and that she is open to collaborating with her.

In September, Cardi B is set to play Serena in the movie Hustlers, where she will be joined by Jennifer Lopez, Lili Reinhart, Keke Palmer, Constance Wu, and Usher in the effort. Lopez is co-producing the film alongside Will Ferrell. Lopez recently revealed, via her Instagram account, that the film is scheduled to be released on September 13.

On Instagram, Cardi has over 41.5 million followers.