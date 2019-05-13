Keanu Reeves’ Poignant Answer To Interview Question About Death Goes Viral On Social Media

Keanu Reeves showed off the philosophical side of his personality during a recent interview on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. Although the earlier part of the chat focused on his upcoming movie, John Wick: Parabellum the tone of the interview took a turn when Colbert asked the 54-year old actor, “What do you think happens to us when we die?”

Reeves took a deep breath and then said, “I know that the ones who love us will miss us.” Stephen Colbert was clearly moved by what he said and shook his hand afterward.

The brief yet poignant has resonated with social media users. One clip of Keanu’s response on Twitter currently has 4 million views.

It has also prompted an outpouring of admiration from the actor’s fans.

“He’s literally the most beautiful man, his pure answer just proves he might be even more beautiful on the inside,” one person wrote on Twitter.

Another fan included a Game Of Thrones in her praise for the actor on Twitter, Simple and profound! Keanu Reeves, the best man in the seven kingdoms

Keanu’s answer to that profound question was likely informed by his experiences with grief. As Another Man Magazine notes, his best friend, actor River Phoenix, died at a young age. He and his then-girlfriend, Jennifer Syme, lost their baby and broke up shortly afterward. She later died in a car accident. He also had to deal with his sister’s cancer diagnosis while filming the sequels to The Matrix and shut down filming at certain periods because of it. Fortunately, she survived the diagnosis.

Despite all of his personal tragedy, Keanu has developed a reputation for being one of the nicest guys in Hollywood.

During the interview with Colbert, he makes sure to give credit to his stunt double for standing in for him during the more dangerous action sequences. Actors sometimes do this but they don’t often name the stuntman as he does. According to Another Man, he has a reputation for being kind to movie crews. He gave the stunt team on the Matrix sequels Harley Davidsons.

There have also been reports of him having a beer with fans who trespassed on his property in the 1990s. He also reportedly makes secret donations to children’s hospitals.

But the most recent confirmation of Keanu’s “nice guy” reputation came earlier this year when he was stranded at an airport after his flight was forced to make an emergency landing in Bakersfield. Footage shared on social media showed him acting like just a regular guy, although he did pose for some photos with fans. He also later took a road trip to Los Angeles with other passengers when they realized that was the faster traveling option under the circumstances, Time Magazine reports. There’s a video of him reading facts about Bakersfield during the trip.

Loading...

John Wick: Parabellum will be released on May 15.