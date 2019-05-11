Leomie Anderson Goes Topless In A Pink Thong For Eagle-Eye Shot On Instagram

Leomie Anderson shared a brand new Instagram pic, as she joked about how she only gets rooms like the one she does now when she’s alone. In the photo, the Victoria’s Secret Angel is laying on her back on a bed as she poses topless in a neon pink thong. She went topless for the shot, censoring it with her hands as she took the selfie with her left hand. This was all possible thanks to a mirror that was mounted on the ceiling, giving fans an eagle-eye angle of the model. In the past 50 minutes since it was posted, the photo has garnered over 8,100 likes.

But that’s not all, as Anderson also shared some bikini pics yesterday. One ensemble was a hot pink leopard-print two-piece, which had a classic cut for the top and multiple side ties for the bottoms. She wore her hair down in a middle part, as she stood on a beach with the ocean in the backdrop. Leomie was also caught mid-hair flip for the second shot. Fans loved the update, with over 11,400 people stopping by to like it.

Also, the second-newest swimsuit Instagram pic was posted five days ago, and showed Leomie posing on a counter. She sported a purple snakeskin bikini, and sat on the edge of the counter while taking the selfie with her right hand. Her hair had bright neon stripes, as she wore her hair half-up, half-down in a small top knot. The swimsuit was a one-piece with thin straps that left most of her sides and back exposed.

Recently, Leomi spoke with W Magazine and revealed how she found out that she’s finally been chosen to become a Victoria’s Secret Angel.

“Travis, my agent, texted me asking when I was going to be home, and I was like, ‘Why do you want to know so badly?’ Once I got to my building… I was like, ‘Okay, maybe something bad is happening — maybe you’re going to drop me.’ Then, once I got into my apartment and they were like, ‘What’s something you’ve been really working toward, and working really hard for?’ I didn’t know what to say — I was still trying to gauge the situation. And then they were like, ‘Well, guess what? You got a contract to be an Angel!'”

It’s no wonder that her agent wanted to make a big deal out of the announcement, considering that joining the VS brand as an Angel increases a model’s status immensely.