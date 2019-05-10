Arianny Celeste Goes Topless In Thong & Thigh-High Boots On Instagram

Arianny Celeste has built a solid fan base on Instagram numbering over 3.1 million followers. And it’s no surprise when you check out her page, which is filled with photos of her in various revealing outfits. While she often poses in swimwear, her newest post went a step further as she wore only dark thong bottoms and thigh-high boots. She censored herself with her right arm, along with an absolutely giant bouquet of white roses that she hugged. The roses fit the black-and-white color scheme by being placed in a black basket, and it looked like it had pearl decor on the side. Arianny looked at the camera over her right shoulder while wearing pink lipstick. Her hair was down in loose waves too. The update received over 21,000 likes in the past four hours.

Prior to the topless photo, Celeste shared a selfie that she took in Beverly Hills, California. She wore a dark top for the occasion, and her hair looked fabulous as it had loose curls. Her light highlights gave her a summery look, while she parted her lips slightly and gave a sultry expression for the camera. Fans clearly enjoyed this photo, with over 30,000 people stopping by to like it.

But that’s hardly all, as Arianny has been busy keeping her fans updated with a steady stream of new pictures. Two days ago, for example, the UFC ring girl posted a revealing Instagram update that showed her wearing a bright light blue ensemble. It consisted of a sports bra that was too short so it exposed her chest, along with a matching pair of biker shorts.

And for fans that want to know more about Celeste, the best place to check for information is in prior interviews she’s given. A good example is when she spoke with 411 Mania about her personal life and career.

“I do kick boxing and boxing just for fun. They are two of the most fun work outs ever – and not just the cardio, adding weights into it provides an all over amazing workout and it goes by superfast. It’s also therapeutic – a great way to blow off steam, which comes in handy with exes (ha!)”

“I’ve been all over the world, travelled to many amazing places, but I really love Hawaii. The people are incredible – warm, loving and kind – it feels like a totally different way of life when I am there,” noted Arianny, talking about one of her favorite places to visit.