Hungarian Model Barbara Palvin Rocks See-Through Top On Instagram For ‘Sports Illustrated’

Barbara Palvin is as excited as everyone else about the release of the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, in which she is featured for her fourth year. On Wednesday, the Hungarian bombshell took to her own Instagram page to share a sizzling snapshot of herself in a daring looks that puts her flawless figure on full display, and is bound to set pulses racing.

In the post in question, the Victoria’s Secret Angel is lying in a shallow pool of water as she dons a silver mesh crop top featuring two thick straps that go over the model’s shoulders and a neckline that plunges down to Palvin’s chest, exposing a lot of cleavage. The sheerness of the mesh fabric shows off even more skin, though the shadows and position she is lying in keep the photo censored and Instagram-friendly.

The 25-year-old model teamed her crop top with with a tiny black bottom, whose thin side strap is visible in the photo as it sits low on her frame, drawing attention to her abs and wide hips. Palvin is lying on her side in the water with her wet tresses slicked back as she rests her head on her arm, which is stretched above her head.

The model is looking straight into the camera with fierce eyes, whose piercing blue color are intensified by the surrounding color of the water.

The post, which Palvin shared with her almost 12 million Instagram followers, racked up more than 370,000 likes and over 815 comments within just a couple of hours of having been posted, promising to garner a whole lot more throughout the day. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model took to the comments section to praise her beauty and share their admiration for the Budapest native is a host of languages, particularly English and Hungarian.

“You deserved to be on the cover,” one user wrote, referencing the fact that Tyra Bans, Camille Kostek and Alex Morgan were featured on this year’s cover pages.

“You look so gorgeous,” another one chimed in.

As Sports Illustrated Swimsuit announced in December 2018, Palvin jetted off to Costa Rica earlier this year to shoot her fourth edition with the coveted magazine. Her journey with SI Swimsuit began in 2016 in Turks and Caicos, which marked the year she was crowned SI Swimsuit Rookie of the Year, the report further pointed out.

After being announced a new Victoria Secret Angel in March, 2019 is proving to be a great year for the model.