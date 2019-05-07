Hailey Baldwin Flaunts Flawless Figure In Tight Pink Gown At The 2019 Met Gala

Celebrity and fashion icons showed up at the Metropolitan Museum of Art for last night’s annual Met Gala, and their wardrobe certainly did not disappoint. Stars were instructed to tailor their garb towards this year’s theme for the highly anticipated event — Camp: Notes on Fashion — and they absolutely dressed to impress. One famous faced that served an eye-popping look was model Hailey Baldwin, who took to her Instagram account during the big night to share some stunning snaps of her ensemble that her 19.4 millions of fans went absolutely wild for.

The 22-year-old exuded glamour and gave off some serious 1950’s Barbie Doll vibes as she stepped onto the pink carpet on May 6 for what is arguably the biggest night in fashion. Hailey set pulses racing in a gorgeous sequined pink Alexander Wang gown that perfectly outlined her flawless figure and flashed just the right amount of skin. The dress featured a mock neck design and complete open back that flaunted the babe’s toned physique and bronzed skin.

The lower half of the gown did nothing but favors for the bombshell’s dangerous curves and clung to her booty in all the right ways, which was shown off in a set of four photos from the evening that captured Hailey with her back to the camera. She drew even more attention to the area by flashing the thin straps of her sparkling pink thong, which sat high on her hips to accentuate her trim waist. Another Instagram upload to Hailey’s account last night revealed that the gown also featured a train that flowed around her as she made her way up the iconic pink steps.

To add even more sparkle to her shimmering gown, the stunner added a set of gorgeous diamond studs from Bulgari. She styled her signature blonde locks up in a sleek high pony tail that was fastened with a thick velvet bow. Her tresses were teased to get some major volume, and flipped out at the ends just like a Barbie Doll’s signature hairstyle.

Fans of Mrs. Bieber showered her with love for her breathtaking look from the night. After just 15 hours of going live, Hailey’s two Instagram uploads from the Met Gala have collectively racked up more than 2.7 million likes, as well as thousands of comments from followers complimenting her jaw-dropping display.

“What a dream,” one person wrote, while another called her the “Barbie no one can afford.”

As Page Six noted, Hailey’s husband Justin Bieber was not in attendance for the night, but that didn’t stop him from gushing over his wife’s incredible look. The pop star posted a snap of his lady love in her breathtaking attire to his own Instagram Stories last night, captioning it “stunning goo goo.”