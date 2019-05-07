Instagram Starlet Kourtney Reppert Dons Tiny Bikini To Show Off Weight Loss

Kourtney Reppert has a legion of Instagram fans for several reasons, but one of them is how open and direct she is about her personal life and struggles. Earlier this week, the 33-year-old model took to the popular social media platform to share a video in which she is donning a barely-there bikini to show off her body after losing 100 pounds since she embarked on her weight-loss journey following the birth of her son.

In the clip in question, the Instagram model is rocking a tiny black bikini consisting of a triangle top with thin straps that tie behind her neck, drawing attention to her voluptuous chest, which is barely contained by the small piece. She teamed her top with an equally tiny thong that accentuates her pert derriere. As she indicated in her caption, the two-piece she is wearing is from Ignite, which is the brainchild of celebrity Dan Bilzerian who is known for his lavish lifestyle.

In the video, the Pennsylvania native is wearing a pair of sweatpants, which she is lowering to show off her backside. Reppert is posing in a room in front of a full-length mirror. She is wearing her blonde hair down as it falls over her shoulder and onto her chest, but her face is not really visible in the video because the model maintains the phone focused just on her body.

The post, which Reppert shared with her 1.5 million Instagram followers, was viewed more than 530,000 times, garnering 13,000-plus likes and over 520 comments within a little over a day of having been posted — at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to share their admiration for the model, and to compliment her incredible physique and weight-loss efforts.

“Would have never thought you to feel unsexy, you’re literally one of the most beautiful woman on the planet,” one user wrote.

“Your efforts are paying off. You look fantastic,” another one of chimed in.

Loading...

As her fans will know, Reppert often shares her thoughts and struggles about being a model and single mother. Thanks to her strong social media presence, Reppert has been able to branch out and start her own business, as The Inquisitr previously noted. She recently launched a company named Super Mommie, which is aimed at building a community of like-minded mothers who support each other by providing simple and inexpensive products to use in their daily lives.