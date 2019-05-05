Hannah Palmer Busts Out Of Underboob Shirt, Asks Instagram To ‘Come Over’

There’s an inviting vibe from Hannah Palmer today. The Maxim model might be throwing fans her signature assets, but May 5 sees Hannah communicate via her caption.

The picture shows this blue-eyed-blonde shot close up. Hannah appears to have picked simple clothing. Nonetheless, her plain white tee comes daringly cropped. It’s also somewhat sheer. With a healthy flashing of underboob and no clarity on whether any briefs are being donned, the finish feels a touch risqué. At the same time, her low-frills hair and makeup are carefree. With a toying smile and a direct gaze, Palmer is looking down at the camera as if something is on her mind. Her caption appears to voice it – anyone viewing today’s photo seems is invited over.

Instagram is responding to the post. A reply from fellow model Nicki Andrea was posted within 15 minutes of Hannah uploading the snap. Andrea made her intentions clear via a comment.

“On my way!”

One fan appeared keen on pointing out the skimpy nature of Hannah’s outfit. Their comment read as follows.

“you shrink your shirt!”

Hannah was just 20 when Maxim featured her as one of its Cover Girl competitors in 2018. When asked what she would do with the $25,000 prize, Hannah said, “My dream is to open up my own business in the beauty industry that helps homeless women and women in shelters feel beautiful again!”

With 646,000 Instagram followers, Hannah is a rising star on the platform. Despite a following that’s modest compared to some of her peers, Palmer has already been snapped up by KO Watches. Her Instagram bio announces a partnership with the brand. Hannah is also a Fashion Nova influencer.

With her healthy tan, light eyes, and blonde hair, Hannah also seems to fit the bill for the “Malibu Barbie” caption used for the above image. Comparisons to the iconic doll were made by fans as well as Hannah.

Swimwear appears to be this girl’s domain. There is, however, a different side to Hannah. Athleisurewear looks see this girl ready to hit the gym in sneakers and tanks. By and large, though, Palmer comes scantily-clad.

Hannah also attended Coachella 2019. The free-spirited music festival is known for attracting models, both from the high-fashion world and Instagram. This year alone saw appearances from Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Alessandra Ambrosio, and Hailey Baldwin. Instagram stars Lele Pons, Valentina Fradegrada, and Sommer Ray also attended. While none of the above-mentioned faces follow Hannah on Instagram, she is followed by two known ones – French model Pauline Tantot and LA-based model Nicki Andrea both keep tabs on Hannah.