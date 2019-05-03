Australian Hottie Madi Edwards Shows Off Picture Perfect Booty In Yellow Thong Bikini

Slay all day, Madi Edwards.

The gorgeous Australian model is wowing her Instagram fans with another bikini-clad photo. Scrolling through her colorful feed on the social media platform, fans can definitely see why Madi is so popular with over 60o,000 followers on Instagram alone. The blonde-haired beauty isn’t afraid to flaunt her flawless figure in front of the camera and that’s just what she did in her latest post.

In the sultry snapshot, the model strikes a pose in front of the ocean in Sydney, Australia. Edwards leans agains a wooden railing with her back to the camera, exposing plenty of her picture-perfect booty to the camera in a yellow thong bikini. The model’s long and lean legs as well as her taut abs are fully on display in the image and her figure looks amazing.

Edwards looks over her shoulder while posing for the snapshot, holding one hand on the brim of her woven hat and the other on the railing. The stunner appears to be donning minimal makeup for the photo op and wears her long, blonde locks down and slightly waved. Since the post went live, Madi’s fans have given it a ton of attention with over 10,000 likes and 70 plus comments with the majority of fans chiming in to gush over Edwards’ smoking hot body.

“So very hot!” one follower wrote with a bunch of flame emojis.

“How are you today gorgeous. Looking fantastic as always beautiful abously [sic] amazing honey.”

“DATE ME,” another follower pleaded.

Last year, the model graced the cover of Maxim Australia where she also chatted about a number of topics including her wildly popular social media page. According to Madi, she gets a lot of strange requests in her DMs, including many people who ask her to send them a pair of her used socks. Also in her inbox? Plenty of cheesy pickup lines.

“I get these in my Instagram DMs all the time. The worst one I’ve received would have to be, ‘The boys and I discussed you are a nine out of 10. I’m the perfect one for you — with us together we could be the perfect 10.’ Literally word for word. As if!”

Luckily, the blonde haired beauty did let fans know what she is looking for in the ideal partner and it’s definitely nothing superficial.

“I’ve always looked for a best friend, a good sense of humor, compassionate and driven,” she shared.

To keep up with Madi’s life in photos, be sure to follow her on Instagram.