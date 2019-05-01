Kanye West Encourages Kim Kardashian To Push Through Her Law Studies In Sweet ‘KUWTK’ Sneak Peek

Kanye West is Kim Kardashian’s biggest supporter, which he proves in Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. In a sneak peek at the upcoming episode, Kim opens up about her busy schedule filled with work, taking care of three children, preparing for a fourth child, and studying to become a lawyer. Despite her worries that she can handle it all, West assures his wife that she is capable of anything, and he can’t wait for her to become a lawyer.

The clip provided by E! News shows the KKW Beauty founder sitting down with her rapper husband on a giant couch. After a few seconds of casual chat, Kim reveals that she is feeling overwhelmed and doesn’t “know what to do.”

“How am I gonna have another kid? How am I gonna study? How am I gonna read? How am I gonna do this all?” she says.

She continues on to explain that her days can be as long as 14 hours of work and she is concerned about not having time for her family.

Without any hesitation, West tells Kim that she will be able to “get in control” of her schedule.

“You just gotta like, sit back and analyze. Like, what are your distractions?” the “All Day” rapper says. “Once you manage your time, you’ll be able to manage your time to be able to give attention to me, attention to the kids and attention to law that you’re passionate about.”

West also tells Kim that she is “blessed” to have a team of mentors supporting her just like her father, which causes the reality star to flash a huge smile.

“The fact that he is supporting me in this journey, knowing that for the next four years it would take time away from him and our kids, means a lot to me,” Kim says in a confessional.

Later in the clip, West jokes that he can’t wait for his wife to become a lawyer to help him get out of his “f***ed up deals,” TooFab reported.

Kim announced last month via an interview with Vogue that she is now studying to become a lawyer. She was initially faced with backlash, as many called her out for pursuing a license to practice law without a prior college education. Others doubted her ability to complete her studies and succeed as a lawyer.

To combat the criticism, Kim opened up about her studies on Instagram. She explained that in California she is allowed to study law and take the bar exam through four years of practicing in a law firm, according to CNN. Kim is also required to study alongside licensed mentors for at least 18 hours each week. After just a few weeks, she has already completed a practice bar exam.

See more of West’s touching pep talk on Sunday, May 5 at 9 p.m. on E! network.