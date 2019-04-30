Demi Rose Barely Covers Her Breasts As She Busts Out Of Tiny Red Bikini Top In Hot New Photo

Once again, the model is showing off her assets to her legion of fans.

Demi Rose Mawby certainly knows how to make waves on social media.

The brunette beauty has been modeling for quite some time and she’s gained a highly impressive Instagram following of nearly 9 million, a number that seems to be growing by the minute. While the 24-year-old is no stranger to baring it all for the cameras, she often posts a wide variety of shots including bikini photos, lingerie photos, and just about everything in between. In her most recent Instagram post, the bombshell puts on a rather busty display in two photos.

In the first NSFW photo, Demi wears her long, dark locks down and straight along with a face full of her signature makeup including some light eyeshadow as well as dark lipstick. The model strikes a pose and seductively looks into the camera as she tilts her head to the side. The social media sensation leaves little to the imagination of her followers in a low-plunging bikini top that just barely covers her breasts, showing off insane amounts of cleavage.

The second photo in the set of two is very similar to the first one with Rose again busting out of the sultry red bikini top. This time, Rose slightly alters her head position, making a little bit of a pouty face into the camera. Like most of her photos do – this one has earned the bombshell a ton of attention with over 58,000 likes in addition to 500 plus comments in just an hour since the post went live.

“You look stunning,” one follower gushed.

“Wow beautiful lady, your beauty is heavenly and your face is so angelic, you look beautiful.”

“You are so BEAUTIFUL,” another loyal fan commented.

Loading...

And this is not the first time that Mawby has made waves this week. Yesterday, The Inquisitr shared that Demi stunned her fans with another steamy photo. Once again, the beauty showed off plenty of cleavage to her followers in a curve-hugging black lingerie number. She wore a long, sheer scarf on her head for the snapshot and spread her legs as she posed for the picture.

This photo also earned her a lot of love from her followers with over 100,000 likes and 1,000 plus comments. In a recent interview with The Daily Mail, Demi’s trainer Dean Delandro spilled his secrets on how the model maintains such a beautiful and curvy figure.

“I currently train her 4-5 times per week depending on her workload and always squeeze a Saturday morning class together at Barry’s boot camp or equivalent,” he dished.

All that hard work is paying dividends.