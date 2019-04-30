Vanessa Hudgens Shows Serious Skin In Her Underwear For Sultry Photo Shoot

Vanessa's showing off her insane body in revealing new photos.

Vanessa Hudgens is leaving little to the imagination in a new set of photos posted to her Instagram account. The former High School Musical star was proudly showing off her seriously toned abs in a new upload she shared with her more than 33 million followers on the social media site this week as she posed in her underwear and a cropped white T-shirt which she tied up at the waist.

Vanessa was revealing all her seriously hard work at the gym in the three stunning yet sultry snaps uploaded on April 29, which showed her sporting her white top with a pair of bright blue underwear.

Another included in the upload had the “Say OK” singer rocking a neon yellow sports bra and pair of gunmetal gym shorts while wrapped up in a matching metallic silver sports jacket.

Hudgens told her fans in the caption that she was checking out the outtake photos from an old photo shoot to get her motivated to hit the gym and start working again after admitting that she wasn’t quite in the same shape right now.

She didn’t reveal in the caption what publication the fitness shoot was for, though as The Inquisitr reported earlier this month, Hudgens was recently flaunting her seriously impressive abs on the cover of Shape Germany.

But it seemed as though Vanessa’s millions of followers were definitely appreciating seeing her revealing her rock hard abs to the world in the new post on Instagram.

“Smokin Hot,” one fan commented on the photos alongside three fire emojis.

Another then said, “Wow! You look flawless.”

A third then told the star in the comments section, “OMG Your body is so Breathtaking and your face is so Beautiful. Love you Goddess.”

But this isn’t the only time in recent weeks that Vanessa has stripped down in front of the camera.

The star was stripping down a different way in another snap recently shared to her Instagram account just last week as she went completely barefaced for a makeup-free photo shoot with People Magazine for its annual “Most Beautiful” issue.

As The Inquisitr reported, Hudgens was showing off her natural beauty as she posed without a drop of makeup a decade after she first went without cosmetics for the magazine.

As for her secrets for looking so good, the Spring Breakers actress told People that drinking a whole lot of water is one of the things that keeps her looking and feeling so healthy.

“Drink so much water. Drink way more water than you think you need to drink because it just helps flush everything out, keeps the toxins down, keeps your skin healthy and glowing,” Vanessa told the outlet.