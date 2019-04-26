Kendall Jenner Goes Braless In Revealing Tank Top

Kendall Jenner is ditching the bra yet again.

The black-haired beauty has been a big advocate for the “free the nipples” campaign, and today, she is doing just that by ditching her bra during an outing in Los Angeles. Photos published by The Daily Mail show the model walking in sunny California just before shooting an episode of her hit show, Keeping Up With Kardashians.

During the casual trip, Jenner put on a sexy display for the paparazzi in a one-shoulder, lime-green tank top that hit just above her midriff and flashes a little bit of her toned abs. The Calvin Klein model ditched the bra for this look and paired her tank with a pair of boyfriend-fit jeans with rips at the knees.

The 23-year-old wears her long, dark locks down and slightly waved, and also rocks a face full of makeup, complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, and some intense highlighter. The reality star completed her look with a Louis Vuitton purse strung over her shoulder with a photo of Mona Lisa on it.

Kendall Jenner goes bra-free in a green tank top as she carries Mona Lisa purse to meet up with Scott Disick during KUWTK shoot https://t.co/3jJlivZdm0 — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) April 26, 2019

According to the publication, Jenner was out to meet her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, and Kourt’s former flame, Scott Disick, to shoot scenes from an episode of their hit show. And this was not the first time that Kendall went bra-free for a public outing. As The Inquisitr shared last week, Kendall was spotted out and about in another sexy ensemble.

In the images taken by paparazzi, the supermodel looks nothing short of perfect as she rocks a skintight leopard print dress. The hot little number leaves little to the imagination as it dips down to Jenner’s chest, showing off a tiny bit of cleavage. The dress definitely hugs Jenner’s every curve and hits just at her thigh, giving onlookers a great view of her long and lean legs.

And while the supermodel has been known for keeping her love life on the down low, she recently admitted to Ellen DeGeneres that she is in fact dating NBA star Ben Simmons. Additionally, The Inquisitr shared that Jenner opened up to sister Kourtney Kardashian about her views on romance and love at first sight.

“I am very much someone who, I am love at first sight type of person,” she said in the interview. “I know I am gonna fall in love with you the second that I meet you. I have this overwhelming feeling. And that doesn’t happen a lot for me. I am not the kind of person who can gradually fall in love with someone. I don’t understand that. I’m a really straightforward person.”