‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Olivia Brower Stuns In Black Lingerie On Instagram

Olivia Brower has shot a new campaign for Freya Lingerie, and she is sharing sneak peeks with her Instagram fans. On Wednesday, the 24-year-old model took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling snapshot of herself donning a black bra that puts her busty figure on full display.

In the photo in question, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model is posing in front of a teal wall while donning a black bra that features two overlapping sheer fabrics that create an interesting shape of a circle and a triangle that meet at a thick strap that goes over her shoulders, helping accentuate her busty figure. The bra also has a silver detail in the middle, which could be a zipper or a clasp.

Brower is wearing her dirty blonde hair swept to the side and down in a casual way as her strands cascade onto her shoulder and onto her back. Brower has her body toward the camera as she is flashing a big, bright smile at the camera. Her face is being lighted from the front, making her cure freckles stand out.

The model has opted for a more natural look, choosing to wear a thin layer of eyeliner on her upper lid, along with some mascara as a little gloss on her lips.

The post, which she shared with her 275,000 Instagram followers, garnered more than 17,600 likes and over 200 comments within a little over a day of having been posted — at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model took to the comments section to praise her beauty and share their admiration for Brower.

“You look like the fountain of youth!!” one user wrote, paired with a two hearts emoji.

“What a beautyyy,” another user chimed in.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit announced that Brower would be joining its family in February of this year. As the report noted, the California native practically lives in a bikini, which makes her the perfect addition to SI Swimsuit. Before joining in, she had already worked with SI Swimsuit photographer Josie Clough, modeling for her swimwear and lifestyle brand It’s Now Cool.

“I am filled with gratitude to be in this issue,” Brower said after receiving the news. “We all set intentions for ourselves in our careers and Sports Illustrated has been one of mine. It feels surreal to watch my dreams manifest into reality. I hope that I may be an inspiration to all women and instill in them that whatever their path and goals may be, they can achieve anything they truly desire.”