Body-Positive Model Hunter McGrady Flaunts Curvaceous Figure As She Rides Swan Pool Float On Instagram

Hunter McGrady had her bachelorette bash in Napa Valley this weekend, and if her Instagram feed is to be believed, she has a blast. On Wednesday, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling snapshot of herself rocking a two-piece bikini that puts her curvaceous figure on full display.

In the photo in question, the 25-year-old model is posing atop a swan pool float as she sits with her knees apart as if she were riding the giant bird. She is rocking a white bikini, consisting of an underwire bra with thick straps that go over the model’s shoulders, helping accentuate and draw attention to her busty figure.

She teamed her top with a matching white bottom thats boasts a black belt detail across the waistline, which sits high on her frame, exposing her abs. McGrady completed her look with a pair of black shades to help protect her eyes from the glaring sun. The model is wearing her blonde hair down and wet as it falls messily onto her shoulders.

As McGrady kneels on the pool float, she faces the camera as she blows a kiss at the onlooker. According to the geotag she included with her post, she was soaking up the sun and enjoying some pool time at Hotel Villagio, in Napa Valley’s Yountville.

The post, which McGrady shared with her almost half a million Instagram followers, garnered more than 16,000 likes and over 170 comments within about a day of having been posted — at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the body-positive model took to the comments section to praise her beauty and share their admiration for McGrady.

“I know the Bible says thou shall not envy but, Your soon to be husband is a very lucky man!” one user wrote.

“Beautiful natural beauty,” another one chimed in, adding a red heart emoji.

As Sports Illustrated Swimsuit pointed out, McGrady will soon tie the knot with her fiancé Brian Keys. But before doing so, she took her girlfriend to Northern California to bid the single life farewell, the report further added.

As Hello Giggles pointed out at the time, McGrady did her first photo shoot for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in 2017, and the model has since used her platform to promote body positivity. In that vein, McGrady has stated she prefers the term size-inclusive model, rather than plus-sized or curvy.

“Sometimes the word ‘plus’ seems a little bit segregating,” she said, as quoted in the Hello Giggles report. “I think size-inclusive is awesome, curvy is great, plus-size is fine. Whatever you want to call it, it’s just important to keep inclusivity as the main narrative here.”