German Stunner Pia Muehlenbeck Shows Off Incredible Figure As She Spills Out Of Tiny White Bikini

Is there any look that Pia Muehlenbeck can’t pull off?

The model and social media influencer is known for showing off her tiny and toned figure to fans as she flaunts various sexy outfits, and so far, she’s already racked up an impressive following of over 2 million on Instagram alone. Two weeks ago, Pia hit up the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and flaunted her figure in a number of outfits. Earlier today, she showed off her red-hot body for the camera in another sultry Instagram photo.

In her latest snapshot, Pia is in full vacation mode as she stands in front of a pool and holds an icy orange drink in her hand. The 27-year-old’s enviable bikini body is fully on display as she rocks a sexy white swimsuit. On top, Muehlenbeck dons a little white bikini top that ties in the middle, causing her to nearly spill out of it.

On the bottom, the bomshell dons a matching white stringed bikini that shows off her tanned legs and taut tummy. Even though she’s dressed for the pool, the Instagram model still looks stunning in a face full of makeup while wearing her long, highlighted locks down and curly. The brunette beauty completes her poolside look with a long gold necklace.

Shortly after the post went live, Pia’s fans went crazy over it, giving the model over 21,000 likes in addition to nearly 200 comments within a few hours. While most fans commented on the photo to let Pia know how incredible she looks, countless others answered the question she posed in the caption of the image.

“You look GORGEOUS in white!!,” one follower commented.

“So effortlessly gorgeous.”

“Go on then!! We’ve been waiting long enough lol,” another follower wrote.

As The Inquisitr shared last week, Pia appeared to have a blast at this year’s Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. The model took to her Instagram account to share her adventures from the fest, posting both photos and videos to her feed as well as her story. In one of her more sexy posts, the 27-year-old shared a few stunning still shots from a party.

In the series of sultry pics, Pia can be seen holding a drink in one hand while she parties it up with friends, and in each of photo, Muehlenbeck wears a huge smile on her face. But it’s definitely her sexy little outfit that steals the show, as she once again showcases her insanely fit body for her fans, with a skintight, see-through skirt and top that gave fans a glimpse of her black panties.

Hopefully Pia continues to post photo and video updates for her fans — because they just can’t get enough.