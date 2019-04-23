Isa Vegas Twerks Thonged Booty In Mesmerizing Slow-Motion Video

Flaunting a curvaceous rear appears to be Isa Vegas’ domain.

On April 23, the Mexican fitness model updated her Instagram. This video isn’t for the faint-hearted. An eye-popping booty shake is what viewers are in store for, although this sensation has a way of turning viewers into dedicated fans.

The video shows Vegas in a semi-outdoor hallway. Rays of sunlight are pouring through beige block walls. In a fully cream-colored outfit, Isa seems to be matching her surroundings. Playing in a loop, the clip sees Vegas squatting down as she gyrates her behind. Her woven fabric pants are decidedly sheer – at any rate, sufficiently so to showcase a thong underwear. A halterneck bikini top, heeled wedge sandals, and shades complete the look. A slow-motion effect adds to the mesmerizing finish.

A likely tongue-in-cheek caption points towards Vegas “practicing.” What she is preparing for isn’t made clear, although that’s likely the fun. One fan left a caption in Spanish. They called Vegas the “queen of Twerk.” Today’s footage forms a raunchier version of a similar post made yesterday. Isa’s April 22 video showed what appears to be the same thong-centric outfit, but fans didn’t get a twerk.

With 3 million Instagram followers, Vegas has racked up 100,000 devotees in less than a month. April 9 saw the Inquisitr document Vegas as having 2.9 million followers.

Asset flaunting appears to be commonplace on this girl’s Instagram. Be they cheeky Easter Bunny updates or Vegas straddling chairs in just a thong, the contents of this account come with a giant NSFW.

Adult as the nature of Vegas’ posts may be, she nonetheless appears to live up to the fitness mentions made in her bio. Impressive workout snaps show a girl who takes her gym sessions seriously. Squats, weight training, and appearances on what seems to be Mexican television make Vegas as much a fitness model as she is a glamor model.

Curves may do well on the engagement front, but something about food seems to perform excessively well on Instagram. Kim Kardashian, Bella Hadid, and Chrissy Teigen have all had immense success with their food-centric posts. While Isa’s grocery store snap saw her more covered up than usual, a provocative facial expression combined with plenty of background visuals performed well. The above snap received over 119,000 likes.

Isa is also active on Twitter. Tweets here are sent out from Issa Vegas – the spelling forms a disparage compared to her Instagram account. Vegas’ handle is @issavegas, but her bio introduces the model as Isa. Given today’s video, fans are unlikely to be noticing minor spelling details.