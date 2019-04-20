WWE’s Paige Teases Deep Cleavage & Ruby Red Lips In Goth Girl Instagram Look

WWE talent Paige may be best known for her past performances in the ring in addition to her mic and management skills, but she’s also developed quite the reputation for her incredible physique and iconic beauty. The wrestling superstar may have retired from the squared circle as far as stepping between the ropes is concerned, but that doesn’t mean that she’s entirely done with the business. In fact, Paige continues to cultivate a significant fan base on social media, boasting a current Instagram following of 5.4 million.

In her most recent share, Paige — real name Saraya Bevis — can be seen channeling her world-famous goth girl look. An alabaster complexion is complemented by her choice of a pure black halter top, one which pushes her cleavage into a position of relative prominence. Her signature raven locks are styled in a slight side part, and fall about her neck and shoulders, framing her pretty face in the process.

Perfectly sculpted brows, long and luxurious lashes, and a touch of dark eyeshadow work in tandem with her ruby red lips to complete the portrait of gothic-chic which Paige presents. She casts her gaze downwards at her phone, apparently oblivious to the fact that her picture is being taken. Her hand tattoos — and her large golden hoop earrings — are also visible in the shot.

In the caption, Paige quoted some lyrics from rock band Falling In Reverse. According to Ringside News, the black-haired beauty is currently dating Ronnie Radke, the vocalist for the group. She also offered up a brief shout out to her hairstylist and cosmetic artist, but seemed more than content to let her body do the talking for her.

Her fans didn’t appear to mind, lavishing over 289,000 likes and 1,500-plus comments on the candid photo in short order.

“LOVE. Welcome back to SmackDown, we missed that gorg [sic] face,” one fan gushed, accenting their post with a few well-chosen emojis.

“You’re the most beautiful human ever to exist,” a second social media fan remarked, capping off the comment with a flame emoji and a crying emoji.

“F**kin ell [sic] she’d do wouldn’t she boys?” a third admirer rhetorically asked.

Paige has also made headlines most recently for bringing some new challengers for the IIconics to SmackDown Live. According to Mandatory, that team is comprised of Asuka — the “Empress of Tomorrow” — and the pirate queen, Kairi Sane.

No matter what Paige decides to do as she leads these two women forward, it’s sure to thrill her fans and followers. Her most serious devotees love to see her updates — both personal and professional — and can’t see what the future holds for her.