Elsa Hosk Flaunts Major Cleavage In Dangerously Low-Cut Dress On Instagram

Elsa Hosk can’t wait for the summer to grace us with its warmth. On Thursday, the Victoria’s Secret model took to her Instagram page to share a sultry snapshot of herself in a cute summer dress that puts her figure on full display.

In the photo in question, the 30-year-old supermodel is rocking a super short white minidress that also features a dangerously low neckline that puts her cleavage on full display, showing quite a bit of skin. The dress has two balloon sleeves that come down just below her elbows and are worn off the shoulders, helping accentuate Hosk’s fierce, structured shoulder line. The Swedish beauty appears to be wearing it without a bra, though it is hard to say for sure.

Hosk is wearing her blonde mid-length hair in a middle part and down as it falls directly onto her shoulders. The tip of her hair appears to be dyed a faded tone of red or dark pink, which adds a touch of color to her overall look. She completed her look with a pair of black boots in the style of Doc Martens with white laces contrasting against the leather and matching the color of her dress.

While Hosk didn’t include a geotag with her post, she is posing in a beautiful hillside scenery among low bushes and yellow flowers.

The post, which Hosk shared with her 5.2 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 124,000 likes and shy of 500 comments within just about two hours of having been posted — at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the Stockholm native took to the comments section to praise her beauty, while the make and model of her dress also generated quite a bit of interest.

“Someone find out where she got her dress from!!” one user asked, paired with a heart eyes emoji.

“You’re so pretty, I love your outfit so much. where can I find your dress please?” another one chimed in.

The Victoria’s Secret model has previously opened up about what it takes to get ready to show up in front of millions and millions of people wearing just underwear. In an interview with Marie Claire, the model shared what some of her favorite workouts are.

“I love boxing, and I try to mix it up as much as I can. Boxing makes you kind of tight, so it’s really good to mix that with barre, pilates, or something that’ll stretch you out and make you longer,” she said.