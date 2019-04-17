Camille Grammer Blasted After She Defends Brett Kavanaugh In Wild ‘RHOBH’ Shouting Match

'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star went ballistic as she defended the future Supreme Court Judge.

Camille Grammer is slowly but surely becoming the most controversial cast member on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Just one week after she was caught talking smack about pal Lisa Vanderpump’s teeth, the ex-wife of Kelsey Grammer got into a major screaming match with Lisa Rinna and several of her other Bravo co-stars over an unlikely topic.

The Real Housewives rarely talk politics, but during a dinner party with castmates Lisa Rinna, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Kyle Richards, and Dorit Kemsley, Camille Grammer went ballistic as she defended Supreme Court Judge Brett Kavanaugh, who was facing allegations of sexual assault at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing at the time the episode was taped last fall.

According to People, Camille explained that she could relate to Kavanaugh due to the lies that were spread about her during her very public divorce from ex-husband Kelsey Grammer. Camille explained that while she is “very empathetic” to women who have suffered abuse, she questioned Kavanaugh’s accuser, Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, who claimed the future judge tried to assault her while drunk at a party in the early 1980s.

During the heated debate with her stunned RHOBH castmates, Camille Grammer staunchly defended Kavanaugh.

“I empathize with what Brett Kavanaugh is going through. I’ve been in that position. I know what it’s like to be wrongfully accused and humiliated all over the world for lies. … It feels horrible to be in that position. I’ve been the victim of a smear campaign and it hurts.”

Camille Grammer went on to say that Ford did not have enough evidence against Kavanaugh and she questioned why the doctor waited 30 years to come forward with allegations against him. Grammer, who revealed she herself was a victim of sexual assault when she was younger, also wondered why Ford didn’t tell anyone close to her about the alleged incident when it happened three decades earlier.

“If you were at 15, you would tell your best friend or you would tell your parents. I’m a victim too. I told my boyfriend, I told my mother, I told my therapist. I told people. I didn’t hold on to it for 35 years.”

Grammer said the whole story is a “he said-she said,” and she denounced co-star Lisa Rinna’s point that Ford should be considered credible because she’s a doctor.

“Women should be heard [but] do you believe that all doctors are right? Do you believe because somebody holds a Ph.D., they’re correct?” Grammer snapped.

Camille Grammer later broke down when talking about the story, revealing she is impassioned about such topics after what she has been through in her own life. Camille said she knows what it feels like to be “wrongfully accused and humiliated all over the country, the world, for lies!”

Camille Grammer Defends Brett Kavanaugh in Tense RHOBH Scene: 'I've Been Wrongfully Accused Too' https://t.co/W2HrSAuXLM — People (@people) April 17, 2019

It’s no surprise that Camille Grammer’s comments were met with backlash on social media. While a few fans supported Camille for sticking up for her beliefs, the majority of comments aimed at The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills veteran were negative.

On Twitter, Grammer was blasted by angry viewers who accused her of spewing white privilege. Others said Camille was off the mark with her assumption that most victims report their abusers to someone close to them. And some fans wondered if the RHOBH star’s passionate reaction to the conversation had something to do with her second husband David C. Meyer and his ex-wife’s abuse allegations against him.

I can’t believe what just came out of @TheRealCamilleG ‘s mouth. Every victim frees themselves differently. Do you know how many people live their lives with the burden of the secret of their victimization everyday because they’re afraid someone won’t believe them #RHOBH — Marcia Jones (@MrsTaeJones) April 17, 2019

Camille grammer comparing her petty lies on RHOBH to Dr. Ford is BEYOND ME! — ShadyWadey (@SOFLYSOCOOL_) April 17, 2019

.@TheRealCamilleG’s comments about Dr. Ford are just ignorant. No other word to describe it. #RHOBH — Gooblythe (@gooblythe) April 17, 2019

I can’t help but wonder if Camille’s feelings on Kavanaugh are linked to claims of abuse from her new husband’s ex-wife. https://t.co/5L70Q21fxX #RHOBH — Charlotte Knisely (@CharlotteBurke) April 17, 2019

Camille Grammer has not posted to social media to address the backlash against her. The Bravo star did respond to one person who told her to “educate” herself on the fact that most women don’t tell anyone when they have been sexually assaulted. Grammer responded by saying that she has educated herself and agrees that not all women talk about it.

I have, you are correct. Not all women do. — Camille Grammer Meyer (@TheRealCamilleG) April 17, 2019

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.