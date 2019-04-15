Ashley Graham Sizzles In Sun-Kissed Pic, Rocks Wet Hair Look & Seemingly No Top

The gorgeous plus-size model sent pulses racing after sharing a photo in which she appeared to be topless.

Ashley Graham flaunted one of her sexiest looks on Instagram on Sunday. Yesterday evening, the bodacious plus-size model took to the popular social media platform to share an update from her adventures to the Caribbean Sea – and received some viral attention for it.

Fresh from her trip to the Dominican Republic, where she posed for a sweltering bikini photo shoot, as reported by The Inquisitr earlier this week, Ashley jetted to Costa Rica to start filming for another project.

While she hasn’t yet revealed anything about her latest work, the celebrated Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model did share a collection of three videos, posted to Instagram on Saturday, in which she goes horseback riding on the beach.

The next day, Ashley followed up with a second post shared from Costa Rica – a sun-drenched photo in which she rocked the wet-hair look. In the sexy snap, one taken in Los Pargos, at the famous Costa Rican beach Playa Negra, the buxom model appeared to be topless as she walked around the sandy shore, wearing no visible clothes that could be seen in the frame.

The Addition Elle lingerie model cut a fresh figure in the sun-kissed snap, sporting very natural-looking makeup that beautifully accentuated her pretty features. As she took a walk on the beach, Ashley showed off her wet hair look, showcasing her bare shoulders and quite a bit of her naked chest.

Ashley’s latest photo share certainly brought the heat to Instagram. Whether she was, in fact, topless or not, her social media fans immediately went crazy over the sultry snap, which garnered more than 211,000 likes in addition to 770 comments.

While it’s safe to assume that Ashley was simply clad in a bandeau swimsuit and had just gone for a swim in the sea, which would account for her wet hair, the photo caption suggested that she might have been working out. The Swimsuit for All model captioned the photo with just two words, “Sweaty Betty,” followed by a wave hand emoji. The cryptic caption may have been a reference to the Sweaty Betty posh fitness brand.

One thing is certain; Ashley’s fans were thrilled with the new pic. One of her followers even took the time to pen her a lengthy message in which she thanked Ashley for helping redefine the notion of “supermodel.”

“Yesterday my boyfriend called me a supermodel and I was just thinking that before you came around, I probably would have told him ‘yeah whatever Josh, I’m not a super model’ but because you have redefined what a super model [sic] is, I was like oooo s**t I am a supermodel! Ur [sic] awesome sweaty Betty!” read the message.

Other fans were equally as generous with the compliments.

“Absolute beaut [sic],” wrote one person, while another quipped, “THE PRETTIEST WOMAN ALIIIVE,” ending their comment with a heart emoji.