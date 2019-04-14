Victoria’s Secret Model Maya Stepper Wears A See-Through Bra In New Photo Shoot

German model Maya Stepper, who is well known on Instagram for her association with Victoria’s Secret, recently took to her page and completely stunned her fans and followers by posting a risqué photo.

In the pic, the model could be seen wearing a transparent set of bra and panties which left almost nothing to the imagination of the viewers as she flashed her nipples through the undergarment. She wore a leather jacket atop the bra and finished off her look with a pair of black boots.

In terms of her aesthetics, she let her hair down but her makeup could not be figured out because of the monochromatic nature of the picture. The picture amassed more than 16,000 likes and 260-plus comments wherein fans and followers praised the model for her beautiful figure as well as her amazing sense of style.

Commenting on the snap, one fan wrote that he has never seen a model sexier and more beautiful than Maya, while another one opined that she is beautiful in the truest sense of the word. Other fans used the usual complimentary words and phrases for the model while the remaining fans opted for a more millennial way and used emojis to praise the model instead of using words and long sentences.

Apart from the said pic, Maya also shared another lingerie pic wherein she could be seen posing with Victoria’s Secret’s newest angel, Grace Elizabeth.

Maya, who is good friends with her colleague, made the post to congratulate her for the achievement.

Being associated with Victoria’s Secret is a dream of every model out there and those who finally become VS models aim to become angels. The difference between Victoria’s Secret models and angels is that the later not only get their “angel wings” when they walk the annual show but they also represent the brand throughout the year in various campaigns.

According to an article by It’s Now Cool, Maya revealed that she is proud of her job as a model and would not choose any other profession over it at the moment because she thoroughly enjoys it. She, however, revealed that she is a creative person and also a workaholic.