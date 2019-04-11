Candice Swanepoel Flaunts Her Curvy Booty In Cheeky Yellow Bikini On Instagram

Candice Swanepoel’s recent Instagram photos have certainly not been a disappointment to her millions of followers, and her last update definitely followed suit. The Victoria’s Secret Angel sizzled in a sexy bikini for her newest snap that sent her fans into a frenzy.

The latest addition to the 30-year-old’s feed was posted on Thursday, April 11 and captured the stunner posing against the wall with her backside to the camera, which she glanced at over her shoulder with a playful look. Candice rocked a unique combination of garments that showed off both her fun personality as well as her incredible bikini body, which is always ready for the beach.

The South African bombshell put her flawless physique on display in pair of cheeky yellow bikini bottoms that exposed her curvy booty almost in its entirety, as well as her long, toned legs. Her upper half may have been sporting a matching sunflower-colored bikini top, though it is unknown, as she covered up with a black, red, yellow, and green tie-dye T-shirt that she lifted up every so slightly to tout her insanely flat midsection.

Candice added another bold pattern to her look with a zebra print bucket hat that covered her head and the top of her signature blonde locks, which were worn in beachy waves that cascaded down her back. The supermodel also showed off her natural beauty by going makeup free for her newest skin baring snap.

Fans of the blue-eyed beauty went absolutely wild for her latest post which, at the time of this writing, has racked up over 56,000 likes after just one hour of going live on the platform. Hundreds took to the comments section as well to compliment the angel on her jaw-dropping display

“Sooo stunning,” one fan wrote, while another said she was a “goddess.”

“You are goals,” commented a third.

Earlier today, Candice shared another steamy shot of her eclectic ensemble, this time showing off the front side to reveal the high-waist design of her bikini bottoms that sat high on her hips to accentuate her trim waist. The model again lifted up her oversized shirt to tease her fans with a glimpse of her insanely toned abs, and they definitely loved what they saw.

“Beautiful,” a number of the model’s followers commented on the sexy snap that had accrued a whopping 102,000 likes in four hours.

A look at the matching top to Candice’s bikini bottoms — as well as a complete peak at her incredible bikini body — was also shared to the Instagram account of her swimwear collection, Tropic of C.