‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Samantha Hoopes Announces Pregnancy On Instagram

There's a bun in the oven.

When it comes to Sports Illustrated model Samantha Hoopes, the Instagram updates are mostly predictable. The 28-year-old sensation keeps her 1.1 million fans happy with a carousel of bikini snaps, topless shots, and regular videos.

April 9 brings major news, though. Samantha has officially announced that she’s pregnant. As her caption outlines, Samantha’s baby is due in August 2019. Donning more clothing than usual for the announcement picture, Hoopes is seen with her fiancé, Italian businessman Salvatore Palella. The picture almost has a wedding vibe. Hoopes is elegantly dressed in a strapless white midi dress, and yes the baby bump is visible.

With a natural setting of grass and trees, Hoopes and Palella are every inch the happy couple. Palella’s hands are around his fiancée’s waist, but the couple isn’t alone. As the picture shows, they’re joined by an adorable tabby cat held by Hoopes.

“You are already the best daddy to Mila and I can’t wait to see you be a daddy to the baby love you so much it hurts.”

Samantha herself has already taken to the comment section of her baby daddy’s Instagram. The couple has announced the news in a parallel way – both Hoopes and Palella’s accounts show the same picture.

As the comments would suggest, Palella is set to become a father for the second time.

Congratulations are pouring in fast. So far, Maxim magazine is sending major ones. Fellow model, Brooks Nadar does similar. Amusingly, despite the excitement, Hoopes appears to have some time on her hands. As one fan incorrectly spelled her fiancé’s last name, Hoopes corrected them. It’s isn’t “paella,” it’s Palella.

Samantha was already pregnant for a topless March 20 update, although no bump was visible at the time. Regardless, the picture is definitely one of the model’s most daring.

Samantha’s Instagram doesn’t just center around herself, though. On March 4, Samantha let someone else take center stage, although the caption was all Sam.

“Getting to know yourself inside and out is sometimes confusing. I sometimes feel like I know exactly who I am and what I want but other times contradict those things that I was positive about…”

As is customary with lingerie models, the videos are the most popular. Samantha’s April 2 video shows her flaunting her curves in a black and red bikini as she takes a refreshing pool dip. The video racked up over 92,000 likes. As The Inquisitr reported on April 3, this girl’s popularity is on the up.

Samantha’s Instagram account is followed by supermodel Gigi Hadid alongside fellow model Lindsey Pelas. Olivia Culpo and Modern Family’s Sofia Vergara are clearly also fans.