Instagram Model Audreyana Michelle Sizzles In Revealing Black Bikini

Audreyana Michelle rocked a bikini so hot it could melt ice cream. It also could have been the tropical sun, but the model’s fans don’t seem to care.

The rising Instagram model shared a video in her Instagram Story this weekend showing herself rocking a very revealing black bikini, as she held an ice cream sandwich that had melted into something resembling ice cream soup. The clip gained some viral interest from her ever-growing group of followers.

Michelle has garnered plenty of attention in the past few years, thanks in large part to an appearance with pop star Justin Bieber in 2017. The singer shared a photo of himself and Audreyana together on a hike, leading to speculation that the pair might be dating. The picture was shared during Bieber’s on-again, off-again relationship with fellow singer Selena Gomez, and just days after Bieber announced that he had to cancel the remainder of his Purpose World Tour due to what was described as “unforeseen circumstances.” Needless to say, there was already high attention on Bieber at the time he shared the photo.

The two didn’t end up dating, but the attention helped launch Audreyana Michelle into the stratosphere of Instagram models. She now has more than three-quarters of a million followers, and often gets viral attention for the racy snaps she shares.

As Audreyana shared in an interview with Frankies when she burst onto the scene as a 17-year-old, she has her mom to thank for her career in modeling. When asked how she got into the field, Audreyana said it was her mother who helped push the teen to follow through on her dream.

“My mom submitted me to an agency in the summer 2016 and it took off from there!” Audreyana explained. “I’ve always wanted to model and to be able to share my love of fashion through photography. I also think its great to inspire other girls/guys that they can follow their dreams no matter where they’ve come from!”

Audreyana Michelle is more than just an Instagram model. She has landed a number of major modeling gigs, repping companies like Pac Sun and PRISM Boutique. Her biggest gig came from another Instagram-friendly family, the Kardashians. Michelle served as a model for Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics line, appearing in a viral photo rocking bright purple lipstick.

Those who want to see more from Audreyana Michelle can check out all her revealing pictures and modeling snaps on her Instagram page.