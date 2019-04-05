Miley Cyrus Puts Her Curves On Display In Skimpy Chanel Bikini For Latest Risque Instagram Snap

It’s finally Friday and, according to pop star Miley Cyrus, there is no better way to celebrate the start of the weekend than with a Chanel bikini. The singer did just that in her latest steamy Instagram snap that certainly turned up the heat and drove her fans wild.

The black-and-white shot shared to Miley’s widely-followed account on the social media platform on Friday, April 5, captured the stunner showing off her incredible body as she struck a pose and gave the camera a sensual look. Donning a Chanel bikini, the 26-year-old singer put her famous curves on display in the skimpy number that did her nothing but favors and left very little to the imagination.

The triangle top of the “Nothing Breaks Like A Heart” singer’s barely-there swimwear flaunted an ample amount of cleavage and certainly appeared to do more showing than covering up. Meanwhile, her stringy, thong-style bottoms of the NSFW look revealed even more skin and left her curvaceous booty exposed for anyone that stopped their scrolling to take a glimpse at Miley’s latest upload.

The stunner also sported a leather jacket for the sexy shot, though it did not offer any help in covering up flawless figure, something her fans could likely collectively agree was not a bad thing. In typical Miley fashion, the Disney Channel alum added tons of accessories to jaw-dropping look, including a stack of necklaces and several statement rings. As for her hair, the star wore her signature blonde tresses down in loose waves that perfectly framed her face, and sported a glamorous makeup look that was very apparent despite the monochromatic filter put over the sexy shot.

Miley’s fans were far from shy about showing some love for the bombshell’s most recent upload which, at the time of this writing, has racked up more than 180,000 likes after less than 20 minutes of going live to the platform. Thousands had flocked to the comments section already as well to shower the singer in compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Hotter than hell,” one fan wrote, while another said she looked “flawless.”

The shot appeared to be from Miley’s upcoming feature in Von Magazine, which she has been sharing a number of photos from as of late. The snap was also accompanied by two posts to her Instagram Stories revealing that she’s added to more music festivals to her impressive lineup of shows. The singer will be taking her talents to the Orange Warsaw Festival in Poland in June, as well as Primavera Sound in Barcelona at the end of May.