Kylie Jenner Rocks Skimpy Thong As She Snuggles Travis Scott In Sexy Photos

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s relationship is seemingly just fine despite cheating rumors. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to social media to post a series of extremely steamy pictures with her baby daddy on Thursday.

Kylie Jenenr took to her Instagram account to post two brand new photos from her recent vacation to Mexico with her boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott. The photos immediately drew interest from her followers as she was showing some serious skin, and snuggling up to her boyfriend the sexy snapshots.

In the the first photo, Kylie is seen in the water with Travis. The makeup mogul wears a skimpy animal print, thong bikini as she sits on her boyfriend’s lap. She sips some wine from a glass and Scott can be seen admiring the view as she sports some thick chains around his neck.

Jenner’s curvy backside is on full display in the photograph as she rocks some large hoop earrings, and has her dark, wet hair pulled back into a bun at the base of her head.

In the second photo, Kylie and Travis are in the same location but are much closer as Jenner wraps her arms around Scott’s neck and the two look lovingly into each other’s eyes for the steamy picture.

Just minutes after Kylie Jenner posted the photos, Travis Scott commented with a series of black heart emojis and called his baby mama “wifey.”

Kylie’s sister, Kendall Jenner also commented in the photos, joking that she wanted to know who took the pictures, saying she she loves a good “third wheel.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, rumors are flying that Jenner and Scott may have gotten engaged on the vacation.

Following their return from the getaway, Kylie was spotted rocking a large diamond ring on her left hand, leaving some fans to believe she and Travis may have made it official while in Mexico.

Last year insiders revealed that the couple’s family and friends wouldn’t be surprised if they were secretly engaged

“As far as everyone knows, Kylie and Travis aren’t engaged, but that doesn’t mean they couldn’t have gotten secretly engaged! He calls her wifey and she likes to call him daddy. They are majorly in love and committed to each other,” a source previously told Hollywood Life.

