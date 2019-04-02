Ronnie Ortiz-Magro & Jen Harley Fool Fans With Fake Las Vegas Wedding

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley may be back together after all they’ve been through, but they are definitely not married. The two reality stars teased a surprise Las Vegas wedding on Monday, which later turned out to be an elaborate April Fool’s Day prank. Magro and Harley went all out for the joke and definitely had a few fans fooled!

The former couple pulled off the prank by sharing several real-looking photos and videos to their Instagram Stories on Monday afternoon, according to E! News. Magro kicked off the scheme by sharing a video of himself and Harley riding on a motorcycle into the World Famous Drive Thru Tunnel of Love in Las Vegas. The Jersey Shore star added a “just married” gif to the video for added effect and tagged Harley. Later, he added a slide to his Instagram Stories that read “April Fools!”

Harley went a bit more into detail on her Instagram Stories, adding not only the Tunnel of Love video, but also a photo of herself and Magro kissing as they stood on a heart that read “We are standing on the promise of love to each other.” The reality star even added the “Here Comes the Bride” instrumental to the shot.

The mother of one also shared a video of a sparkling diamond on her finger and tagged Magro. Everything looked very convincing.

In reality, Magro and Harley reunited in Vegas to celebrate their daughter Ariana Sky Magro’s first birthday. The exes gathered with their family members for an adorable party filled with laughs and love, Pop Culture reported.

The pair started dating in July 2017 and endured several months of cheating allegations, domestic violence, and Magro’s stints in rehab. Magro credits Ariana with helping him turn his life around.

“If I’m not taking care of myself, I can’t take care of my daughter. I can’t take care of my family. That’s something that I’ve always thrived off of,” he said in February.

Now, Harley and Magro are keeping things civil for the sake of their daughter. But, has the spark returned between the two stars? They may not have tied the knot on Monday, but sources did confirm with Hollywood Life that the couple are indeed an item again.

“Ron and Jen are in a really good place right now. Ron has been spending as much time as he can with the baby and Jen and has told people he’s in Vegas full-time now,” the source said. “Ron truly loves Jen and when things are good, they’re good, and right now, things are good. Friends do worry that this isn’t the best relationship for Ron, however, everyone’s supporting him because they see right now he’s very happy.”