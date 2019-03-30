Kelly Gale Rocks A Skimpy White One-Piece As She Sunbathes On A Car For Latest Instagram Snap

Victoria’s Secret stunner Kelly Gale has made it clear that she enjoys spending time in the warmer weather, and will lay out wherever she can to soak up some of the sun’s golden rays. The catwalk queen did just that in her latest steamy Instagram snap shared this weekend, sending her followers into a frenzy.

The latest shot shared to Kelly’s widely-followed Instagram account on Saturday, March 30 captured the bronzed goddess showing off her flawless figure as she laid out on the hood of a white convertible car. The 23-year-old rocked a skintight white one-piece bathing suit that left little the imagination and did nothing but favors for her incredible physique.

The swimwear flashed an ample amount of cleavage thanks to its plunging neckline, and barely contained her assets that spilled out of the side due to the garment’s wide armholes. Meanwhile, the high-cut leg of the skimpy number put Kelly’s curvaceous booty on display as she basked in the sun, as well as her long, tan legs.

Kelly posed with her eyes closed as she propped her head on the car’s front window, her dark hair worn down and messily laying around her head. The model added a delicate chain necklace and simple diamond stud earrings to give her barely-there look a bit of bling, and sported a gorgeous face of makeup featuring a thick eyeliner and dark lip stick.

Fans of the Victoria’s Secret model went wild for Kelly’s sexy new addition to her Instagram account which, at the time of this writing, has accrued more than 23,000 likes after just four hours of going live on the platform. Dozens of her 1.1. million followers flocked to the comments section of the post as well to compliment the Australian-Indian beauty on her steamy snap.

“Incredible,” one user wrote, while another said she was “so gorgeous.”

“This is amazing and you look great,” commented a third.

The snap appears to be a throwback to a sizzling photo shoot that Kelly did with Russian photographer Oleg Cricket, whose own Instagram account shared the same shot — as well as another one from the shoot — back in December.

The model likely chose to share the photo to indicate that she had reunited with the camera man to work together again in Venice, California, which was marked as the location of the shot, though the original shared on Oleg’s page marked Moscow, Russia as the setting.