‘Model Squad’ Star Caroline Lowe Dons Thong That Reveals Just About Everything In Racy New Instagram Photo

Caroline Lowe has an incredible body and she is not afraid to show off to her Instagram fans. Earlier this week, the Model Squad star took to the popular social media platform to share a racy snapshot of herself in a white bikini thong that is stretched over her shoulder, leaving little to the imagination.

In the photo in question, the 23-year-old year model is leaning against a wood fence while wearing the interesting bathing suit that covers basically nothing at all, putting an eye-popping image for the onlooker. As the tag in her post suggest, the thong is by the brand INC SWIM, while the photograph was captured by Josie Clough, best known for her work with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

Lowe has her left side to the camera as she presses her derriere against the fence with one leg propped forward in a way that accentuates the natural curves of her body. The model is also resting her head against the fence as her golden blonde locks cascade down onto her bare back. The model has her hand on her face as she flashes a big, bright smile while having her eyes closed. Lowe is using her left arm to cover her breast and censor the snapshot.

The white of the swimwear contrasts beautifully with Lowe’s sun-kissed skin tone. Also visible in the shot is a delicate cat tattoo she has on her side ribcage

The post, which Lowe shared with her 140,000 Instagram followers, garnered more than 7,500 likes and over 130 comments within a day of having been posted — at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to share their thoughts about the image, praising her beauty and body profusely.

“Stunning! You need a sports illustrated cover!!!” one user wrote.

“What a strong beautiful body. You go girl,” another one chimed in.

While her modeling career continues to blossom, Lowe also made headlines back in October after she was spotted hanging out with G-Eazy, just days after the rapper and singer Halsey broke up for the second time, as Your Tango pointed out at the time.

Speaking about Model Squad, the E! TV docu-series that follows a group of models and their experience in the modeling industry, she highlighted the importance of having other models to fall back on, according to the report.

“This industry can be very overwhelming so to have girls around you who know exactly what you are going through and also know the client you’re working with can be of great help,” she said.