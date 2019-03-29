‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Kate Bock Shows Off Toned And Tanned Derriere As She Sizzles In Sexy Black Bikini

Kate Bock is giving fans some major body envy in her most recent Instagram post.

Since she’s a Sports Illustrated model, the blonde-haired beauty is definitely used to baring it all for the cameras and nothing is off limits. She sometimes shares sultry photos on her Instagram account — including some that appear to be taken by the paparazzi.

In her latest post, the stunner gives fans not one picture but two of herself soaking up some sun. In both images, the supermodel lays on her stomach in a red-striped lounge chair and gives fans a glimpse of her toned and tanned booty. Bock wears her long locks down and to the side and sports a skimpy black bikini with the straps down so she can make sure to avoid getting any tan lines.

The photo has already earned her a lot of attention from her 438,000 followers with over 3,000 likes and upwards of 30 comments in just minutes of the post going live. Some fans commented on the image to comment on Kate’s amazing figure while others couldn’t help but let her know what big fans they are.

“I would like to be in the Sun with you any time,” one follower wrote.

“Absolutely gorgeous… love the shot,” another chimed in.

“Beautiful sun and beautiful you.”

And this isn’t the first time in recent weeks that Kate has stripped down for the camera. As The Inquisitr shared earlier this week, Kate left little to the imagination in a photo as she sported a tied white tee that shows off her killer abs. On the bottom, Bock sports a pair of nude undies and she looks stunning as she wears her hair down and curled along with a fresh face of makeup.

Kate, who is now a seasoned Sports Illustrated swimsuit pro, recently opened up about how models’ personalities are just as important as their bodies are.

“Everyone in the magazine has a different shape from each other, but I think they choose us to be in the magazine based on our personalities, how we speak, how we interact,” Bock told the publication. “I love SI for choosing girls based on their personality and what they have to offer as well as being a beautiful, beachy, bathing suit, happy person.”

Bock is currently dating Cleveland Cavaliers star Kevin Love, and one thing is for sure — he’s one lucky man!