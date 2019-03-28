Farrah Abraham Goes Nude & Shows Off Chest In Tub Full Of Petals On Instagram

Farrah Abraham shared a new photo with fans on Instagram which showed her sitting in a white bathtub. She sat up with her back towards the camera, as she sported her hair down in a middle part. The tub was filled with a ton of flower red, white, and purple petals, which were laid out in a pattern. Farrah’s chest can be seen from the side, as she looked down and over her right shoulder. Meanwhile, she rested her right elbow on the edge of the tub. For some reason, the comments section has been disabled, but it’s garnered over 78,000 likes in the three hours since it was posted.

Additionally, Farrah’s Stories are full of new updates. One, in particular, is promoting an opportunity for someone to have her and Josh Nasar call your ex that you want to get back together with. The post asks, “Do you want to get back together with your ex? Do you want to call them to find out why they cheated on you?” If you’re chosen, they’ll “call your ex this Friday in between 11am and 2 pm and help you figure it all out.”

And if you’re in the mood to speak with Farrah, you can arrange a meeting online through a booking form. You just need to write a short message, indicate your requested meeting length and provide basic personal information. Each minute is billed at $2 an hour, and the shortest length of time available is 15 minutes.

Meanwhile, there’s been a bit of online drama surrounding a photo she posted to Instagram. Kourtney Kardashian fans accused Abraham of copying her when she posted a bathroom photo. According to In Touch Weekly, Farrah denied plagiarism.

“I enjoyed rushing and couldn’t get dressed because of all the work I have, so [I] wanted to laugh about it grab a pic quick.”

She went on to describe how it tied into her master class which has over 23,000 pre-orders, noting, “It’s my time to empower other entrepreneurs and I think all brands are very different and again, society should stop comparing women and embrace different brands.”

And unfazed by the criticism, Farrah added that others ought to follow in her footsteps, saying, “I encourage all busy ladies to do a work rush photo. Self love, self made, self hustle — I support it. #AMBITIONINTOREALITY I’m doin’ it! [And] keep up the good work to all the other momprenuers out there!”