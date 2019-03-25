Victoria’s Secret’s Candice Swanepoel Shows Serious Skin In The Skimpiest Red String Bikini

Candice is leaving very little to the imagination in a skin-baring red bikini for a beach shoot.

Victoria’s Secret model Candice Swanepoel is showing off some serious skin in a very skimpy red string bikini from her own swimwear line, Tropic of C. Swanepoel was leaving very little to the imagination in the new snap posted to the line’s official Instagram page on March 24 as she posed at the beach.

The new photo showed the mom-of-two hitting the sand in a fiery hot red bikini made up of seriously high-waisted bottoms with string ties that stretched all the way up to her waist. Candice’s matching tiny red top also showed a whole lot of skin as she hung her sunglasses on her bikini top above her torso.

With an animal-print coverup wrapped around her shoulders, the star – who welcomed her second child just last year – posed for the camera with her face pointed upwards towards the sun and her long blonde hair flowing down over her shoulders.

In the caption, Tropic of C revealed that the string bikini Swanepoel was rocking in the new photo is called the Zanzibar and will be available soon from the swimsuit brand.

Many Instagram users commented on the new snap, with several asking how the South African Victoria’s Secret Angel keeps her body looking so toned after two kids.

“How does one stay so lean!!! After having 2 kids damn,” one social media user asked. Another commented on the bikini upload, “Extremely beautiful.”

Several others shared fire emojis alongside the seriously hot bikini photo as well as emoji faces with hearts for eyes.

Amazingly, Candice only welcomed her second child – a son named Ariel – with boyfriend Hermann Nicoli into the world back in June, but revealed to E! News ahead of the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show that she’d been working pretty hard to get back into shape in the run-up to the annual runway show.

Thomas Concordia / Getty Images for Swarovski

Swanepoel told the site back in November that she worked out three to four times a week by doing squats and wearing ankle weights, though she also added before making her big return to the runway for the lingerie brand that “just taking care of two kids will get you in shape real quick.”

And it seems as though the stunning star’s workouts have definitely been working.

As The Inquisitr reported just last week, the superstar model – who’s also mom to 2-year-old Anaca – was showing off her toned body in a tiny dark string bikini as she sat on the beach.

Before that, The Inquisitr noted that Candice also showed off her wet body in a white bikini in another revealing swimwear snap shared to Tropic of C’s Instagram.