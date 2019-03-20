Alexina Graham & Barbara Palvin Pose For A Risque Snap Together On Instagram

Victoria’s Secret model Alexina Graham recently took to her Instagram account and completely wowed her fans with a sultry new picture wherein she posed topless to send temperatures soaring. The pic also featured Victoria’s Secret’s newest angel, Barbara Palvin, who was also featured showing off some skin.

The two models looked stunning as they wore minimal makeup, let their tresses down, and looked straight into the camera to strike a side pose. As both the models are popular representatives of Victoria’s Secret, the picture became an instant hit among fans and followers.

Within an hour of having been posted, the picture amassed more than 22,000 likes and 170 comments wherein everyone praised the two models for their natural beauty and modeling talent.

Commenting on the picture, one fan said that both Alexina and Barbara are drop-dead gorgeous, while another one said that both the models deserve much more recognition and fame in the modeling industry. Another one said that just like Barbara has become an angel after waiting for quite some time, Alexina should also be given her wings soon because she has all the qualities of being a supermodel.

Others, per usual, showered the two models with various complimentary comments, including “amazing picture,” “beautiful models,” “sending a kiss to both of you,” and “too much beauty in a single picture.”

Alexina also posted a video in her Instagram Stories wherein she and Barbara were featured wearing white bathrobes while posing for the camera and lip-syncing to a song.

Alexina and Barbara are good friends and a look at Alexina’s Instagram page shows that she has posted pictures with Barbara several times before too. In one of the pictures, Alexina could be seen having some fun with Barbara and Korean-American model, Soo Joo Park. Per the caption, the three ladies had a fun-filled Saturday night outing together while they were quite casually dressed up.

Similarly, right after the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2018, the two models posed together while wearing the lingerie company’s signature bras, panties, and robes. Owing to its sexiness, the picture got significant traction and amassed more than 56,000 likes and 207 comments.

Similarly, Barbara, Alexina and fellow model Grace Elizabeth could be seen posing together too and the pretty picture garnered more than 82,000 likes.

Apart from making some great friends in the competitive industry, Alexina has also learned a few things from her experience. In an interview with Paper Magazine Alexina was asked about what she has learned from the fashion industry. In response, she revealed the following.