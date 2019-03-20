Emily Ratajkowski Shows Off Incredible Body In Barely-There Bikini For Racy New Photo

Emily Ratajkowski is no stranger to showing off some major skin on social media, and she’s done it again with her latest Instagram post.

The model shared a sultry new black-and-white photo in which she’s proudly showing off her insane body while donning a skimpy bikini from her very own Inamorata Swim line. The pretty two-piece, which barely contained her busty assets, allowed her to flaunt her curves and incredibly toned stomach as she posed with one knee resting on a chair while her right hand also leaned on the vintage-looking decoration piece.

Emrata faced the camera in the picture, gazing seductively at the lens with her signature pouty lips slightly parted. She looked naturally stunning, with her long brunette locks tied up in a messy bun, leaving a few strands scattered across her face. She donned large hoop earrings and appeared to be sporting minimal makeup, except for some peach-colored lipstick and perfectly framed eyebrows.

The shot was captured by photographer Tom Newton, who has previously photographed the Gone Girl actress for her Inamorata campaigns, including a recent one for her swimwear line. In the caption, she simply added a flexing muscle emoji, which is appropriate considering how insanely fit she looks.

The 27-year-old has been working hard on her clothing line recently, which has expanded from just swimwear to underwear too. Since the beginning of the year, she has been sharing lots of pictures on her Instagram page in which she’s seen donning some sexy lace lingerie, or some comfortable slips and bottoms.

The Inamorata Woman page is basically a feast for the eyes, with Emily herself modelling most of the items. One of her goals was to design stuff that people could wear not only through the night but also to go out in, as the basics can easily be worn in all sorts of situations.

As she told Elle magazine, she felt the need to design her own stuff because she didn’t feel like there was one brand catering to her needs.

“You know, for me, I don’t have a go-to underwear store. I don’t have a place that makes cute basics that I really want to wear, and I feel comfortable in, but I also think are on trend and cool. So, this is also just like a necessity—this is something that I would want to wear,” she said.

She added that she always wanted to design swimsuits and underwear because of how she grew up in California watching women go about their days in bikinis: “I grew up in southern California and it really was a culture of girls living in their swimsuits. Here was this real confidence, and it was non-sexual, just women doing their thing, you know?”