Camille Kostek Shows Off Killer Dance Moves In Latest Instagram Video

Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend, Camille Kostek, loves to share her motto “never not dancing,” and a video posted by the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model posted to Instagram proves she truly lives by those words.

In the snap, Kostek joined up with professional dancer Shane Bruce at Los Angeles dance studio Playground. The duo showed off their hip-hop moves in a fun choreographed number and glided along in unison to a fast-paced song that showed off their high energy and awesome dance skills.

For the clip, Kostek wore a green crop-top and a pair of high-waisted, black leggings that showed off the model’s endless curves. As she turned her body to the beat of the song, fans were able to catch a glimpse of her voluptuous backside and toned thighs. With every spin, Kostek’s trim physique was visible, and fans went wild for the snap, viewing it over 53,000 times since she posted it.

Her rock hard abs were on full display as she moved across the dance floor, and she topped the look off with a flowy, metallic windbreaker. The former NFL cheerleader wore her honey-colored hair in a long, bouncy blowout, and tussled her locks around playfully as she danced. Adding to the retro-inspired feel of Kostek’s attire was a pair of all-white, hightop sneakers that helped her glide across the hardwood floors of Playground gracefully.

Kostek showed off more of her killer moves while attending a Boston Celtic’s game yesterday. The model wore a pair of body-hugging jeans in white and a black, longsleeved top that emphasized her buxom chest. Hitting the NBA game with some of her gal pals, the group’s sexy dance moves landed them on the jumbotron, and the crowd went wild for seeing Kostek and her friends flaunting their assets.

The model also displays her gorgeous body off in still photos, as well. Just yesterday, she showed off her toned body in a baby-blue sports bra that emphasized her ample cleavage. She paired the look with some black pants that hugged her curvaceous hips and gave a glimpse of her firm midsection.

Basking in the warm glow of a nearby window, the model’s sunkissed skin looked radiant as she gave the camera a flirtatious pout. She wore her platinum-colored hair in long, loose waves that spilled over her shoulders, and opted for natural looking makeup, including a nude, matte gloss that highlighted her plump pout.

As always, fans of the stunning model will be keeping an eye out on her social media for the next update from Kostek, and hopefully some more of her extraordinary dance skills.