Heidi Klum Flashes Underwear In Sexy New Instagram Video

Heidi Klum had the best time at the iHeartRadio Awards.

The supermodel started off her Thursday by sharing a time-lapse video of her glam squad in action. Celebrity makeup artist Mary Phillips was responsible for her makeup, while hairstylist Lorenzo Martin took care of her long blonde locks. Heidi sat in a chair wearing a white robe while the team got to work. The video offered her fans a glance at what the life of the rich and famous looks like as they gear up for a typical awards ceremony.

The 45-year-old then shared a couple of photos from the red carpet in Los Angeles in which she’s seen rocking a chocolate-colored, animal-print minidress featuring an asymmetrical hem as well as a halter neck and a long matching scarf. The Christian Siriano number had a semi-sheer, floaty material, easily billowing out behind her as she twirled around and smiled for the cameras.

Heidi paired the revealing dress with matching brown over-the-knee boots with stiletto heels, allowing her to parade her long legs down the red carpet while posing for the photographers. Her blonde highlighted locks were worn in a loose and slightly spiky style, and she showcased her fringe. The Germany-born beauty’s makeup was kept pretty simple but still enhanced her striking facial features, and it included a bronze smokey eye and a peach-colored lipstick shade.

The former America’s Got Talent judge also posted a boomerang video on her Instagram page which showed her twirling around and momentarily revealing her underwear as the floaty, thigh-skimming dress accidentally lifted up a little too much. But Heidi didn’t appear to mind, smiling all the way through and even adding a few silly emojis to her caption.

And perhaps in one of her happiest moments of the night, she was photographed sitting next to fellow blonde bombshell Katy Perry, who donned a much more classic, 1950s-inspired outfit consisting of a checked, black-and-white dress with a large black belt that cinched at the waist. Her short blonde bob was kept in place with the help of a black hairband, and she added a splash of color to the whole look with a bright red lipstick shade.

Many of Heidi’s 6 million Instagram followers loved her photos, showering her with likes and comments that praised both her looks and her personality. “Beautiful,” “Love the outfit,” and “Lovely” were just some of the things her fans wrote in the comment section.