WWE’s Alexa Bliss Flaunts Cleavage In Cosplay-Inspired Ring Gear, Leaves Little To The Imagination

Considered by many fans to be one of the most talented — and sexiest — performers in professional wrestling, Alexa Bliss never fails to disappoint her legions of admiring fans. Whether she’s performing her finishing move, Twisted Bliss, or simply hamming it up on the microphone, “Little Miss Bliss” is the center of attention whenever she struts her stuff within the confines of the squared circle.

In a recent Instagram share, Alexa — real name Lexi Kaufman — offered up a look at her rather revealing ring gear, leaving little to the imagination in the process. In this particular image, the platinum-blonde bombshell can be seen striking a savage pose in front of a nondescript background, keeping all of the focus on her world-famous figure and catty expression. With her leather-look top pushing her cleavage into prominence, a pair of straps drawing the eye upwards to rest on her delicate neck as they act almost as a choker, it becomes obvious that Alexa is not here to play games.

Her muscular midriff and feminine silhouette are further accentuated by her tight bottoms in a matching blue and black fabric, the V-shaped cut of the ring gear emphasizing her flat stomach. Her toned thighs and slender arms are also showcased by her pose — one leg in front of the other, her arms akimbo.

Alexa Bliss is sporting a full face of makeup, including some foundation and concealer, luxuriously long lashes, sculpted eyebrows, and a nude lip. She accessorized her martial aesthetic with some simple body jewelry in the form of a navel piercing in addition to black nail polish. Her platinum-blonde tresses were styled straight in a dramatic part, her long locks tinged with pink at the tips.

Captioning the snapshot with a shout-out to the rest of the WWE women’s division in honor of International Women’s Day 2019, Alexa Bliss let the image speak for itself. It appears that the WWE universe appreciated her efforts, as they lavished over 6,500 likes and dozens of comments in response to her racy share in relatively short order.

Alexa has been known to draw inspiration from the world of cosplay for her ring attire, having said as much in a recent Instagram share.

“A lot of my ring gear is cosplay-inspired. It’s fun to bring certain elements to the ring that have my personal interests in them. I do a lot of villains. I like a lot of scary movie villains or Disney villains… It’s almost a freedom of expression for me as a person. It makes what I do a lot more fun.”