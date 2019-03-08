Bella Thorne Wears Nothing But A Bra And Rhinestone Bikini Top As She Asks Instagram For A New Girlfriend

Bella Thorne is looking for a new girlfriend, and she’s wearing her raciest bikini top to make her pitch.

This week, the actress took to Instagram to post a steamy picture of herself wearing nothing on top but a bra and rhinestone bikini top as she made a pitch for a new girlfriend after her apparent split from YouTube star Tana Mongeau.

The picture got some viral attention, garnering thousands of likes and supportive comments, including many who volunteered to be her girlfriend. It also attracted the attention of celebrity news sites like The Daily Mail, which noted her unusual romantic situation, as she was dating both Mongeau and musician Mod Sun.

Bella Thorne took to Twitter last month to confirm the rumors that she and Tana had split up. They seem to remain on good terms, judging by comments made by Thorne regarding the breakup.

“Tana and I aren’t together anymore, pls stop asking. We love U guys,” she wrote on Twitter.

Bella Thorne has recently opened up about her sexuality, saying in a Gay Times interview that she doesn’t want to put a “box or label” on her own identity and how she classifies the relationships with Mod Sun and Tana Mongeau. Bella added that most people wouldn’t be able to understand the unique relationship or what she shared with both her boyfriend and girlfriend, and lamented that most people don’t seem to understand bisexuality.

“It seems like no one understands bisexuality at all. In this world it’s like you’re either gay or you’re straight; there’s no in between,” Thorne said in the interview.

Bella Thorne is also no stranger to sharing racy pictures of herself on Instagram. Since moving out of the shadow of her Disney beginnings in show business, Bella has established herself as a social media maven, attracting a huge audience for the revealing and candid glimpses into her life. This includes many pictures that skirt the line of Instagram’s “no nudity” policy.

Bella Thorne has been open about the pressures of fitting into Hollywood’s standards and the effect it had on her mental and physical health, as well as the effect that childhood trauma has had on her life and career. In a previous Instagram post, Bella said that she suffered physical and sexual abuse until the age of 14, and she also said in an interview with The Los Angeles Times that the outward persona as a bubbly and happy actress never matched the way she felt inside.