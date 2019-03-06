Michael Jackson Said He Would ‘Slit His Wrists’ Before Hurting Children In Throwback Piers Morgan Interview

The Leaving Neverland documentary has had a lot of people expressing mixed feelings regarding the late pop musician, Michael Jackson.

Piers Morgan, on Good Morning Britain, was speaking to the director of the documentary — Dan Reed — who stood by the allegations of sexual abuse made against Jackson in the two-part documentary.

According to The Mirror, Morgan questioned the real motive behind the accusers speaking out. He insisted that they are just doing it for the money.

“This is a huge payday for anyone who can establish they were a victim. I don’t know the truth. I’m questioning you as a director,” Morgan expressed.

Dan reminded Piers they had not made allegations against the Jackson family, but only against Michael himself.

“Why should we not believe them?… You are swallowing the Michael Jackson hook, line, and sinker. This is not about money. They are suing for justice,” Reed insisted.

“They want justice, they are not fussed about the money. I don’t know what they would do with the money when they get it. They are entitled as citizens to use the court to hold the Jackson estate [to account].”

In the same interview, Morgan played an old tape of him interviewing Michael Jackson. Piers asked him about the allegations made in the 1990s.

“If it wasn’t for children I would throw in the towel, I would kill myself, I wouldn’t care to live,” said Jackson on the tape, as quoted by Metro.

“They give me my inspiration, they give me… they inspire me. Everything I do, every song I write, the dance, everything I do. They try to use it against me and it’s just been so unfair and I’m very upset,” Michael carried on.

“I would slit my wrists before I would. I could never – ever.”

Michael was referred to as the “King Of Pop” throughout his career. He was the eighth child of the Jackson family, and made his professional debut in 1964 — along with his elder brothers — as a member of the Jackson 5. He began his solo career in 1971, and released iconic albums — Off The Wall, Thriller, Bad, and Dangerous.

Paste Magazine reported that Thriller went on to become the best selling album of all time since its release in 1982, selling over 33 million copies in the U.S. alone.

Michael’s last studio album, Invincible, sold over 6 million copies worldwide. This album included the hit single, “You Rock My World.”

In June of 2009, Jackson passed away at the age of 50. He has three children — Paris, Blanket, and Michael Jr.

Since his passing, two posthumous records were released — Michael and Xscape.