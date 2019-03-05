Larsa Pippen Leaves Little To The Imagination In A Skimpy Neon Bikini

Larsa's showing off some skin in a new bikini snap.

Larsa Pippen is leaving very little to the imagination with her latest bikini snap. The former Real Housewives of Miami star flaunted her amazing body in a pretty skimpy neon two-piece in a new photo posted to her Instagram account on March 4, as she gave a look at her amazing body to her 1.7 million followers.

The reality star — who hit the headlines recently for running to the defense of close friend Khloe Kardashian amid her former boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal with family friend Jordyn Woods — posed in the colorful, skin-baring swimwear for the new social media photo outside, with several palm trees behind her.

Pippen showed off a whole lot of skin in the bright bikini, rocking a pair of high-waisted bottoms that almost stretched up to her belly button, and a matching top that was cut across her chest to show off even more of her amazing body.

She opted to accessorize her swimwear with two silver chains around her neck and a pair of dark black shades to cover her eyes, while her long, straight hair flowed down her back.

In the caption, the star revealed exactly where fans could get her look, sharing that it is actually available from clothing retailer Pretty Little Thing.

Earlier this week, Larsa gave fans a glimpse at what all of her hard work in the gym has done in another skimpy swimsuit.

This time, her Instagram post revealed her playing a game of beach volleyball in an equally revealing one-piece that showed off her impressive curves, as she held on to the volleyball while stepping on the sand.

The latest bikini and swimsuit photos come shortly after Larsa chimed in on the cheating scandal between Tristan and Jordyn.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the outspoken reality star publicly slammed Woods on social media and accused her of not having her story straight when it came to reports that she got too close to Khloe’s now-ex-boyfriend and father of her daughter, True, at a party last month.

After Pippen made her feelings about the drama very clear, she was quickly hit with a wave of backlash from fans who accused her of being a “bully” to Jordyn, as she told her side of the story to Jada Pinkett Smith during her Red Table Talk interview last week.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Complex reported that she was forced to hit back at the criticism via Instagram Story, where she denied bullying the model, who has been close friends with Khloe’s sister Kylie Jenner for many years.

“I’m so sick of ppl saying I’m a bully all I said was tell the truth I would tell my 10 yr old that,” Larsa — who has four children — hit back shortly after The Inquisitr reported that Kardashian appeared to address the drama with a post about cheaters.

Pippen then added, “If you’re gonna be doing interviews tell the truth. I don’t handle my problems publicly I handle them privately.” She has since deleted the post.