Kelly Gale Goes Topless In New Instagram Snapshot

Victoria’s Secret model Kelly Gale is no stranger to flaunting her enviable assets by baring it all and despite posting her sultry snaps on social media plenty of times, her fans never seem to get enough of it.

Taking to her Instagram account on Sunday morning, the model posted a new topless picture which caught the attention of everyone who scrolled through her page and since she posed plenty of sideboob, it left many of her ardent admirers totally excited and hot under their collars.

The model’s picture was captured against the beautiful backdrop of the ocean wherein she was featured turning her back towards the camera. Kelly censored her breasts with the help of her elbows, wore a colorful hat, let her hair down and could be seen eating something –probably a fruit. Within a few hours of having been posted, the provocative snap amassed more than 25,000 likes and close to 160 comments.

In the comments section, fans expressed their admiration and excitement in explicit words, calling her “the sexiest woman in the world,” “true angel,” “extremely hot,” “awesome picture,” and “hottest babe.” One fan wrote that even though the picture is nude, it is extremely artistic and stylish and there is no element of vulgarity in that. Another one agreed with the comment and said that all he could see in the picture is beauty and nothing else.

Prior to posting the said snap, the 23-year-old stunner shared another topless picture wherein she could be seen flashing an ear-to-ear smile while wearing nothing at all. The model wrapped a towel on her head and concealed her assets with the help of her arms so as not to violate Instagram’s policy on nudity. Akin to the newest snap, the said picture was also taken at the beach.

Commenting on the snap, one fan wrote that he wishes to see more and requested Kelly not to hide her breasts, while another one said that Kelly represents a natural beauty and despite the sexy nature of the picture, she always manages to exude class and sophistication.

Another fan said that the picture is so hot that it rendered him speechless, while others expressed their admiration for the Swedish model by posting countless hearts, kiss and fire emojis.

There is no doubt in believing that the model works very hard to maintain her perfect body. In an interview with Vogue which was conducted right before the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2017, the model revealed that she never misses her workout sessions, and exercises even when she is on a vacation. She also said that she never goes on crash diets and eats healthy food throughout the year.