Alexina Graham Shows Off Serious Cleavage In New Instagram Snap

It seems like British model Alexina Graham still has a long way to go when it comes to competing with her fellow Victoria’s Secret models in terms of their Instagram followers. However, there is no denying the fact that she is one of the most buzzed-about rising stars in the fashion industry these days.

And now that she has understood the importance of a strong and active social media presence, she is trying her best to be in the limelight as much as possible. For the purpose, the model recently took to her Instagram account and treated her 450,000-plus followers to a sultry new photo wherein she is featured wearing nothing but a white bathrobe.

Striking a pose in front of the mirror to click a selfie, the model tied her bathrobe loosely around her waist to deliberately expose an ample amount of cleavage – a decision that immediately set pulses racing. As for her beauty looks, the model wore her beautiful brown tresses down, applied a dark purple shade of lipstick and opted for lots of mascara to pull off a very sexy look.

Within a day of having been posted, and as of the writing of this piece, the picture amassed more than 28,000 likes and 200 comments wherein fans and followers expressed their admiration for the model’s body in explicit terms.

Alexina also posted a video wherein she is featured performing some strenuous kick-boxing and cardio exercises. Wearing a black sports bra and matching gym pants, Alexina tied her hair into a tight ponytail as she threw some powerful jabs at her instructor. Within two hours of going live, the video was viewed more than 7,000 times and fans praised the 28-year-old model for her amazingly-fit body and passion for sports.

In the caption, Alexina used a famous quote by the late legendary boxer, Muhammad Ali, and said that boxing has become a part of her weekly routine, adding that she goes for boxing sessions two to three times a week. Alexina also said that the exercise not only makes her body stronger, but it also strengthens her mind.

In an interview with Paper Magazine, Alexina was asked about the things that she discovered about herself after working in the fashion industry. In response, she said the following.