‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Amber Portwood Slams Jenelle Evans And David Eason For Their Attention-Hungry Behavior

Amber Portwood has been blocked by Jenelle Evans. Find out what she said.

Amber Portwood opened up about her ongoing feud with Jenelle Evans and her husband, David Eason, during a recent appearance on Kailyn Lowry’s podcast series, Coffee Convos, with Lindsie Chrisley.

During the show, the Teen Mom OG star opened up about her latest go-around with the Teen Mom 2 star, which was prompted after she witnessed Evans burning a “peace offering” sent to her by Lowry, whom Evans has been feuding on and off with for the past several years.

“I was seeing all the stuff she’s saying about you [Kail] and burning your stuff,” Portwood explained, according to a February 28 report from The Ashley’s Reality Roundup.

Portwood then said she was further triggered by Evans after listening to the 911 call she made against her husband last October, during which the mother-of-three accused Eason of assaulting her and potentially breaking her collarbone. Portwood was also disturbed by the alleged abuse photos of Evans’ son, Kaiser, whose father, Nathan Griffith, suggested was hit by Eason.

“This showed up on my Twitter feed and I couldn’t ignore it. I couldn’t ignore a 911 phone call…I’m going to listen to that because I actually care,” Portwood said.

Although Portwood ended up taking aim at Evans publicly, she told host Lowry that she didn’t mean to come off in the way she did. Instead, she was simply acting out of a place of concern and of worry.

According to Portwood, she’s chalked the majority of Evans and Eason’s antics up to the couple being attention-hungry and said that Eason seems “pretty crazy” and should consider changing his drinking habits.

Portwood and Evans butted heads weeks ago but after their mini-feud, Portwood attempted to make amends with her fellow MTV reality star by reaching out to her with a kind message. Unfortunately, the message wasn’t well-received and Evans ultimately chose to block her from her social media pages.

“All I said was I hoped that he would get out of the situation and she blocked me. I was so freaking sweet to her in that message. I just wanted her to be OK. That was it, and then she blocked me,” Portwood recalled.

Portwood is currently involved in a romance with boyfriend Andrew Glennon, with whom she shares one young son.

To see more of Portwood and her family, don’t miss the return of Teen Mom OG later this year on MTV.

Evans can be seen Mondays at 9 p.m. on Teen Mom 2.