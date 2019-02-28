‘Maxim’ Model Bregje Heinen Goes Naked Under Open Coat In Racy Instagram Snapshot

Bregje Heinen is a firecracker, whether it is hot or cold outside. On Thursday, Maxim took to its verified Instagram page to share a sizzling snapshot featuring the Dutch model wearing nothing under an unbuttoned coat while in Iceland, Heinen leaving little to the imagination in the process.

In the photo in question, the 25-year-old former Victoria’s Secret model is wearing a fuzzy off-white winter jacket unzipped at the front, showing that Heinen’s torso is naked under it. The coat she is wearing is positioned strategically in a way that covers enough of her breasts to censor the photo, making it Instagram-friendly. She paired her fuzzy coat with a silver bikini bottom that sat low on the model’s hips, helping accentuate her slender figure, toned abs, and impossibly long legs.

Heinen is wearing a pair or rubber rain boots as she walks in the shallow waters of a lake in Iceland, as the post’s geotag suggests. The model has her face down and lips parted in a focused and contemplative way. She has her right leg in front of the left, as if taking a large stride. Her blonde hair is in a side part and down, flying freely with the wind, away from her face. It is hard to see her makeup clearly, but she is wearing a cherry-colored lipstick and bronzer on her cheeks, which helps highlight the structure of her face.

As the caption shows, Heinen was photographed by renowned fashion photographer Gilles Bensimon. The photo, which Maxim shared with its 856,000 Instagram followers, garnered more than 4,300 likes and more than 4o comments within three hours of having been posted. Users of the popular social media platform took to the comments section to praise the photo’s aesthetics — and to comment on how cold it must be.

“This is what it’s like shooting in a bikini in Lake Michigan,” one user offered.

“Loveee this concept,” another Instagram fan chimed in.

As GQ noted last year, Heinen began modeling when she was just 14, but she is also a talented abstract impressionist painter. In the interview, Heiner opened up about her experience growing up in Borculo, a city in the Netherlands with a population just shy of 7,000.

“There are two bars and not much else to do,” Heinen told the magazine. “But I have the best memories from my childhood. When I grew up, I thought it was boring, but now looking back, it’s so nice. Everyone knows each other.”